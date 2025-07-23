A Nigerian lady shared her experience of an Air Peace flight that encountered severe turbulence mid-flight

In a TikTok video by @bigmira1122, she showed the chaos inside the plane with passengers praying and screaming

The lady gave more details about the terrifying experience, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A Nigerian lady shared her experience as an Air Peace plane she boarded suffered turbulence mid-flight.

She shared a video of the chaos inside the plane during the turbulence.

Terrified Air Peace Passengers Scream and Pray as Plane Experiences Turbulence Mid-air, Video Trends

In the video by @bigmira1122 on TikTok, the lady showed how passengers were praying and screaming in the plane during the turbulent episode.

The lady captioned the video:

“Air Peace you can do better.”

In another video, the lady gave details of what happened during her flight.

She said:

“I was traumatized. The plane just dey go down with speed, and I don't even dey see rock. You know say Abuja na so so rock full everywhere. I don already dey see rock. Everybody was shouting, everybody was praying and crying.

“And the worst part ehn, that flight dey filled up with elderly people and children.”

Watch the viral video below:

Reactions as Air Peace plane suffer turbulence

The video went viral and garnered over 1.6 million views as of the time of this report. Many who came across the video shared their thoughts and observations.

@Mide said:

“I CRIED! Never again with Airpeace.”

@phenomenal_cee said:

“How air turbulence take be Air Peace fault? Abi na your first time be this. I am sure the pilot would have announced that they’re experience turbulence and everyone should keep calm but some people would always find a way to blame the Airline.”

@Samzaty001 said:

“That man in white Steeze nah 100.”

@iroko_bass said:

“This turbulence small ooo the one wey I experience 2023. Everbody Dey shout na so I just Dey smile because I know can’t die like that.”

@iremi660:

“The man on white is used to it. See how relaxed he’s Gwad.”

@primo_exchange said:

“Na turbulence Una Dey shout like this, what if the plane been lost engine.”

@GÉNÉRÁL01 said:

“The first person shout “Ohhhh” like say he be no wan travel or them force am enter plane. God abeg.”

@Blessing Fitted said:

“When I was coming from Abuja I used airpeace so when this wahala started and everyone was shouting and praying I was just sitting down there like nothing will happen, that how confident I am in God.”

