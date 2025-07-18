Ayra confessed she was nervous during the first studio session with Wizkid, calling it a surreal moment working with the Grammy-winning icon

According to her, Wizkid isn’t just a superstar but also an amazing friend with a playful side that fans rarely get to see

Ayra Starr recalled a light-hearted moment on their recent video shoot where Wizkid complimented her growth in the industry

Nigerian pop sensation Ayra Starr has shed light on her close-knit friendship with Grammy-winning superstar Wizkid.

In an exclusive chat on E-Talk, the Rush crooner gave fans a rare peek into their creative relationship, reflecting on how their first meeting made her feel and the unexpected way Wizkid now interacts with her.

“I was panicking,” Ayra confesses

Ayra didn’t hold back when asked about her earliest studio moment with Wizkid. The songstress admitted she was a ball of nerves.

She said:

“During our first studio session, I was panicking because you know... it’s Wizkid! I didn’t know what to expect. I was just thinking, ‘Don’t mess this up.’”

But according to her, Wizkid’s relaxed energy made everything better.

Fast-forward to their recent collaboration, and the vibe has completely shifted. Ayra revealed that Wizkid has now become more like a big brother figure, teasing her during video shoots and playfully acknowledging her growth.

She added:

“He kept saying, ‘Ayra, you’ve grown a lot! What’s the tip? He’s an amazing friend, really. Just being around him is peaceful. We even share the same sense of humour.”

See the interview here:

Fans react to Ayra's interview

The internet has been buzzing with admiration for the two stars’ synergy. Clips from their new video have only added fuel to the excitement.

@Mayo6Tee stated:

"She said , let my flowers fly around lol"

@Ola_Drey2 wrote:

He was feeling herself way too much. Shows how much it means to her

@Zinnyxx said:

“Wizkid and Ayra are such a vibe! Love their energy.”

@RealTega wrote:

“Ayra Starr’s honesty is refreshing. That nervous feeling is so real, and now look at her!”

@JudeBeatz:

“I love that she’s still humble despite all the success. Wiz giving her big bro vibes is everything.”

@GuchiLove101:

"Awww I love how Wizkid supports young talents. Ayra is really growing into a queen."

@Timi_Badman:

"Imagine panicking in front of Big Wiz Na only strong heart fit survive that studio session!"

Ayra Starr fires back at trolls

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr recently addressed the relentless trolling and bullying she's been facing from online critics.

In a fiery post shared on her X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, June 16, the Sability crooner didn’t mince words as she called out those who constantly drag her for everything she says or does.

Although she didn't mention a specific incident, many believe her post was triggered by the backlash she received for staying silent during recent national crises, including the tragic killings in Benue State.

