A Nigerian apostle caught the attention of many after narrating how his dream came to pass about three days later.

Apostle Arome Osayi shared the story with his congregation, recounting a dream where he claimed to have seen pastor Adeboye.

Apostle Arome shares dream about Adeboye

In a video posted by @faith_space, the apostle said his car was stolen in the dream and the popular pastor had advised him not to look for it (in the dream).

When he woke up from the dream, he felt a bit uneasy and told his wife about the 'strange dream' he had.

Three days later, his car was indeed stolen in real life and his mind flashed back to the dream as he noted that it was a clear revelation.

In his words:

"I had a dream that my car was stolen and I saw Adeboye in the dream. He told me 'don't look for the car'. I woke up and told my wife I had a strange dream. Three days later, they stole our car. I think the instruction about the car was clear."

Reactions trail Apostle Arome's dream

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@msreal02 said:

"I saw adeboye too. He told me to go back to my former church."

@Charleex said:

"This is the message of life, it takes a spiritual person to understand."

@lord Uhuru said:

"Believers be wary of men who make themselves appear larger than life. Always speaking to Jesus daily."

@tobianifowose said:

"I have seen that man of God in my dream before I told God if pastor adeboye was his son he is."

@Demus said:

"In fact the product of God is mighty and powerful through Jesus Christ. Brethens Jesus is the way."

@Lloyd said:

"Please teach me people of God but is it just me or Arome post himself like the most righteous and faultless. Did Christ act that way? I come in peace and ready to learn."

@Daughter of The Most High God reacted:

"If Satan didn’t bind me up I wouldn’t be set free and madly in love with Jesus. He is useful because I was going to hell. But Jesus came in and saved me. Still don’t like Satan though."

@Fiade Itunu John (Hitee) said:

"Put some respect on daddy adeboye now. Which one us adeboye as if na agemate una be. That's what apostle selman will never do."

@King Noble said:

"All these men of God go de feel like say dem get power to kill satan my question is why de never kill satan if e easy."

@user4758461313623 said:

"Why all of una know just gather speak to dis God mk una ask am who go fit reset dis country. bcos dis trial & error neva tire una. bought 20k fuel inside 25 litres keg I just begin laff."

@tobianifowose added:

