A lady has excitedly announced on TikTok that she got her US green card within a month of moving to America

According to the lady, she arrived in the United States on June 6 and received her green card on July 14

People wanted to know how it happened, and she offered some insight into the backstory of her US green card

A lady, @andileandtroy, has celebrated getting her US green card 38 days after arriving in America from Poland.

In a post on TikTok, she flaunted her package, believed to contain the green card.

"He said 'Even in a foreign land I'm gonna be with you' - Green card within a month of landing in the US. I'm in my small girl, big God era," words overlaid on her video read.

How lady got US green card fast

People in the comment section wanted to know how it happened, and she explained that she got to the US on June 6 and got her green card on July 14.

"Yes, I arrived in the US on the 06th of June, received my green card on the 14 of July so, yeah. 1 month 8 days."

Someone asked her how, and she further explained:

"Fiancé and spousal visas are among the fastest ways to obtain a green card after arriving in the United States."

She added:

"My interview was outside the US to be specific. I was working and living in Poland 🇵🇱, so no, I went to the interview alone."

She noted that the whole process took her 17 months.

"It took 17 months from the time I filed my paperwork to the date of my interview."

Boundless Immigration reports that a K-1 fiancé(e) visa allows for quicker entry into the United States, whereas a marriage-based visa (also called a spouse visa) accelerates the green card process.

Watch her video below:

Lady's green card celebration gets people talking

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Lauren38# said:

"May God be with you 🥺 May he assign angels to protect you. May you come back safely and attain everything that has lead you there. May his grace and favour cover you always."

KcDee said:

"It’s Jesus. He’s always with His children in foreign lands. He’s an. Awesome GOD."

tabuhilly715 said:

"Welcome to the land of hustling hope you are mentally prepared for the drive."

Phila Molose51 said:

"Congratulations 🍾 🎉 I just received mine I know the feeling and being a military spouse on top the distance and deployment era I know."

Lucianna_bernice said:

"Congratulations 👏 girl mine is next in line."

Lucy ˚.🎀༘⋆ said:

"Your visa was spousal visa that’s the reason but i know you waited for three years for the process Which is not easy girl you deserve it."

A Y A M A R I A 🦋 said:

"Congratulations 💯💯🎈🎊🍾 He said she can give you 10 years in 1 day. That is our El-Roi Glory be to his Holy name. Amen."

YoNikkie said:

"Congratulations 💃💃 I have the same testimony (not through spousal visa tho, was Employment based), got approved for my green card in 6 months! I could not believe my eyes when my approval came in, I felt so under qualified! My #hallelujahchallenge testimony."

Woman, 73, gets US citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 73-year-old woman had rejoiced after acquiring US citizenship.

The woman kept thanking her God after she passed her citizenship interview. Her grandchildren were present to rejoice with her.

She posed with her citizenship certificate. Her daughter, who shared her video, said that her citizenship has generated a lot of comments from people.

