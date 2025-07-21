A young Nigerian man caught the attention on social media after denouncing his relationship with his biological parents

In a trending post shared via his Instagram account, he made some allegations about his parents and insisted on letting them go

The young man further noted that breaking away from his 'earthly family' was the final process to becoming his true self

A young Nigerian man has announced the end of his 'earthly' connection with his biological parents.

In a series of posts shared on his Instagram account he made serious allegations against his parents and announced his decision to sever ties with them.

Man denounces father, mother in Instagram posts

The posts shared via his Instagram account @sirtami quickly went viral, garnering mixed reactions.

In one post, he claimed that his parents had poisoned him, and in a physical confrontation with his father at a shop, he demanded answers.

In his words:

"Why are you trying to kill me? Why are you trying to kill me? I'm trying to speak mind and tell me I'm rude why why why why why why. Why did you send it to poison me why why I'm talking to you you can't even answer me dad. Why did you send it to poison me why why why. I came here to speak my truth. I came here to speak my truth. I'm tired of you I'm tired of you.

"I'm tired of you and I end the contract today. Leave my life forever bye bye bye bye bye bye. To hell you go cause that's where you deserve to be if it's a real thing. That's where you deserve to go to I'm trying to explain I'm trying to ask you a question dad why can't you love me truly you can't even answer."

Speaking about his mother, he stated that he thought he had a good relationship with his mother, but he realised that the blood a person was born into isn’t always thicker than the blood that chooses them.

He reflected on his journey, stating that his connection with his parents was bound by a 'karmic contract' that kept repeating painful patterns.

He announced his decision to break the contract and let his parents go, with peace, but with finality.

Tami further emphasised that healing didn’t always mean reconciliation, adding that he chose to break a generational pattern that had passed down pain, control, and dysfunction.

In his words:

"Like 5 & 6 I thought we were mother, More like 1 & 2, until I realized it is true when they say the blood you were born into isn’t always thicker than the blood that chooses you. I was poisoned by you & yes it made me confused but even if I had to lose many times to find out if it was really true from interacting with you I would, Why? because it was you I came through & I thought the love was true Mama. So I kept eating the food because I couldn’t BELIEVE THAT ANY OF THIS COULD EVER BE REAL OR TRUE ?!???!!! BUT YALL ACTIVATED ALL MY CLAIRS FOR REAL. Mum, Dad Thank God that poisoned food didn’t kill me. Some soul ties are ancient.

"My connection with my parents was bound by a karmic contract that kept repeating the same painful patterns. But in this lifetime, I chose freedom. I broke that contract. I let them go, with peace, but with finality. And in doing so, I chose my true self. Sometimes healing doesn’t look like reconciliation, it looks like ending a cycle. I chose to break a generational pattern that has passed down pain, control, and dysfunction. I’m not continuing it. I’m not passing it forward. I let them go. And I walk in freedom now. The child in me used to wait for love. For understanding.

"For safety. One day I realized that love would never come in the way I needed, not from them. So I became the love. I chose myself. I let them go. And in doing so, I set my inner child free. This is my story & I am all about Truthfulness or at least try my absolute best to. Letting go of my earthly family was the final process of this karmic cycle. I realized I wasn’t born to continue the legacy of pain. I was born to build a new one. I’m not here to belong, I’m here to lead. That means walking away from the ones who couldn’t see me. That was the key to unlocking my destiny."

Reactions as man denounces parents

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to his Instagram posts.

S0psychedelic said:

"Am I hearing correctly? I’m sure this man is saying “Dad why did you try to kill me?” and there’s people in the comments saying “Oh the dad is so hurt. Look at the pain in his eyes” Respect and image will be the death of so many people. It’s the way people will rather you die at the hands of the wicked than to defend yourself against the wicked."

Cal_me_shuga said:

"Most of you here have zero idea of what he has been through to publicly come out this way."

Olaoluwilliams said:

"All the people gassing you up here now will not be there when you languish in your regrets in future. Keep it up jare, Insult your parents. Call them out very well. You will grow older, you will have kids and you will understand, I just hope you stay true to yourself when the times comes."

Beejayygram reacted:

"Bro your music ain’t even that good lmao."

Eleanor_ekene said:

"Many of us have been through this and more even from both parents. We will not take household wickedness and demonic activities anymore."

Blossom_sd added:

"Your father's emotional intelligence needs to be studied. Your mother said "eeeeeeh go". May God not give us children that will give us Ije uwa."

See the post below:

