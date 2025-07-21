An Air India plane slid off the runway during a landing plagued by heavy rain at Mumbai airport, sustaining damage to its engine and bursting three tyres

Fortunately, the aircraft was able to move safely to a parking bay, and all passengers and crew onboard alighted safely

The incident led to the shutdown of the main runway, which was temporarily replaced by the secondary runway to minimise disruptions

A Mumbai-bound Air India flight experienced a terrifying incident on Monday morning when the aircraft slid off the runway during a rain-soaked landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The plane, which had taken off from Kochi, suffered damage to its engine cowling and burst three tyres in the process.

Air India flight veers off at airport

Times of India reported that the A320 aircraft, registration number VT-TYA, veered off the main Runway 27 to an unpaved area before coming to a halt on a taxiway.

Fortunately, the aircraft was able to move safely to a parking bay, and all passengers and crew members alighted without harm.

The incident, which occurred at 9:27 am, caused the airport authorities to shut down the main runway temporarily.

However, to minimise disruptions, the secondary runway was activated.

A Mumbai airport spokesperson confirmed that minor damages had been reported to the primary runway and stated:

"To ensure continuity of operations, the secondary runway 14/32 has been activated."

An Air India spokesperson released a statement saying:

"Flight AI-2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority."

Mumbai airport reacts as plane veers off

The airport authorities sprang into action, activating their emergency response teams to manage the incident.

In a statement, the airport said:

"An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09:27 hours on 21 July 2025. CSMIA’s emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the incident. All passengers and crew are safe. Minor damages have been reported to the airport's primary runway — 09/27. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority."

A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was dispatched to the airport to investigate the matter.

Despite the challenges posed by the rain, the quick response of the airport authorities and the crew ensured the safety of everyone on board.

