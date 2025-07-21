A Nigerian lady who graduated with a first-class degree has come online to celebrate the feat using an emotional post

The lady shared an old message her father sent to her, informing her he expected her to graduate with a first-class class

Now that she has made her father proud by graduating with a first, the lady said she hopes her father was watching her

A Nigerian lady shared an emotional post after she graduated from the university with a degree.

In her post on X, the lady, Azeezat, indicated that she graduated with a first-class degree in law.

Azeezat fulfilled her father's wishes that she graduate with a first-class degree. Photo credit: X/@feyinrd.

Source: Twitter

According to the post, when her father was alive, he told her he did not expect anything less than a first class.

Unfortunately, her father died before she could graduate from school. She posted a message her father sent to her in 2020.

Her father had said:

"Amen, just make me proud. I don't expect any grade less than first class. It's not about trying your best but to make it happen."

Although her father is not alive to witness the happy moment, Azeezat feels her father is seeing her wherever he is at the moment.

She wrote:

"Daddy can you see me now? Keep resting. Daddy, I did it. This is for you, in loving memory of you."

The lady shared an old message her father sent her, charging her to graduate with a first-class. Photo credit: X/feyinrd.

Source: Twitter

See the post below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady graduates with first class

@Ahmypeace said:

"Congratulations! This made me shed a tear. I know he is very proud of you."

@chukwunenye_0 said:

"He's so proud of you. Congratulations."

@Toxic11578 said:

"May God grant u more successful he’s happy I m sure whenever he’s bird."

@KhalDieko said:

"I prayed this prayer everyday for my mum but still lost her. I understand how you feel, may God comfort you."

@0xDeFi419 said:

"Very Sorry for your loss. And very well done to you and in your excellence honoring his memory. God bless you and Godspeed in future endeavors."

@toddythegreat said:

"I know an emotionally intelligent person when I see one. He's definitely proud of you!"

@MsVotie said:

"He’s smiling down at you with so much pride. Congratulations."

@qoalc said:

"Congrats, may his souls continue to rest in peace he sees you his proud."

@DontDisturbMhe said:

"Congratulations and I pray for both our fathers that they keep resting in peace."

@FreedomFiter007 said:

"Congratulations Azeezat, you've indeed made him proud. May his soul continue to rest well."

@NwaforIsaac3 said:

"Congratulations girl… He is so proud of you even if he is not here with us. Take heart. My birthday is 28th November. I could remember this day ( from your chat) 5 years ago."

Law school graduate wins over 18 awards

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man became popular on social media due to the academic laurels he won both at university and law school.

The man, Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja, shared his academic success story on X where it went viral and attracted a lot of praise.

The man won at least 18 academic awards at the Nile University of Nigeria and the Nigerian Law School.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng