A Nigerian lady is sharing the story of how she self-deported from the United States of America after living there for seven years

The lady said she moved to the US as a 16-year-old student and has since graduated and even worked for a while

However, she said she is self-deporting because she has been unable to legally immigrate permanently to the US

The lady is sharing her self-deportation journey on TikTok, and she has mentioned why she chose to return home.

According to the lady identified on TikTok as Joy Markus said she moved to the US when she was just 16.

Joy explained that she relocated to the US as a student and she has since graduated after her studies.

She also worked for a while, but she has now decided it was time to return to her home country, Nigeria.

Why Nigeria lady is self-deporting from USA

According to her, the reason she decided to self-deport was the numerous narrow pathways to becoming a legal resident in the US.

Her words:

"Self-deport with me after living in the United States for seven years. I came to the United States as an international student and despite my best efforts to legally immigrate here, the pathways available have been so narrow that I have decided to return to my home country Nigeria which svcks, by the way."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady self-deports to Nigeria

@Apple User669485746 said:

I am sorry to hear of your plight. But let me encourage and inspire you. Nigeria is not a bad country as you present it. The country will surprise you and you might end up a much better and prosperous person. You’re already assuming you will be worse off in Nigeria, and you are expecting the worse with lower standard of living and joblessness. This is negative mindset and negative energy which will likely mean you’ll struggle when you return to Nigeria. My advise to you is to develop a positive mindset, be hopeful and have high expectations. You can achieve so much in Nigeria because it is a virgin and fertile land with limitless opportunities. Just like you, i returned to Nigeria 6 years after my higher education and i have been very successful. i became a successful banker, investor, entrepreneur and public officer. I volunteer to mentor and support you upon your return and set you into the path of success and great achievements."

@Adebayo said:

"Just got back from Nigeria for vacation. You may wanna think about it again before making that jump. Get married to someone, join the military, go back to school….. anything!… the lord is your strength."

Lady gets deported from the US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman was in tears after she was deported from the United States, even before she had the chance to enter the country.

The lady who was seen weeping in a viral video travelled to the US for a business event, but she won't be able to participate anymore.

According to her, she was asked to leave the country after she was detained for several hours at the airport upon arrival.

