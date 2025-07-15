A Nigerian woman who lives in the UK said she is interested in returning home, as she has lived abroad enough

The woman said she started living in the UK in 2002, noting that she is the oldest woman in her family

The 96-year-old woman said she wants to come back to Nigeria and live in her village, but noted that her children are abroad

A Nigerian woman who lives in the UK has expressed the desire to return home.

The woman said she desires to come back to Nigeria and live among her people in the village.

The 96-year-old woman says she has lived in the UK since 2002. Photo credit: TikTok/@91productionsuk.

The woman who spoke in a video posted by @91productionsuk said she would be 96 in November, noted that she is the oldest woman in her village and family.

She said she has been living in the UK since 2002, but noted that returning to Nigeria might be hard since her children live abroad.

She said she cannot manage living in the village alone since her children are outside the country.

Her words:

"I'm not a young woman. By November, I will be 96 years. I want to go home and stay in the village till whatever will happen. I'm the oldest woman in the village, therefore, I want to be in the village. But staying in the village while my children are outside, I cannot manage it alone. That is why I'm very anxious. I'm praying that God will do everything so that I will go back to Nigeria. I have some of my children here. But I don't want to stay with them for a long time. I have stayed enough. I came here 2002. I'm more than 20 years here. Therefore I'm getting bored. I'm getting tired."

Reactions as woman shares why she wants to return to Nigeria

@Wayndonald said:

"Wow. 96 years of age and still very strong and sound. I tap from your longevity Grace Mama."

@agoziemchisom said:

"Wow, long life. O God please I want to live longer than this in Jesus name Amen."

@lïõñël4chríst said:

"Wou are 96yrs old and this strong and vibrant. I thank God for you."

