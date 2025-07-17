Pastor Mrs Folu Adeboy, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God shared an experience she had with a pastor

The wife of the General Overseer of RCCG shared a bad experience she had with a particular pastor of the church.

Pastor Mrs Folu Adeboye shared the story while speaking to a congregation of church members.

In a short TikTok video reposted by @gospeljett, Mrs Adeboye, fondly called Mummy GO revealed that the pastor in question was leading a branch of the church in Cape Coast, South Africa.

According to her, she had visited the church and noticed that they were having an accommodation problem as they had no stable place of worship.

She said she asked the pastor what could be done about the situation and the pastor suggested the church should buy a bus so that the income from it would be used to get a place of worship.

Mummy GO said she was able to provide the pastor with $8000 (about N12.2 million in today's exchange rate).

However, instead of buying the bus as instructed, the pastor absconded with the money.

She said the pastor abandoned his wife in South Africa and moved to USA with the money and was never seen again.

Mummy GO said:

"And I had another nasty experience in South Africa, Cape Coast. This man was an Ekiti pastor. And the church was in an eatery. And as we were ministering, when it was 12 o'clock, the woman who has the eatery, they started dragging the table and the chair. I said 'in the house of my God' She said because our time is up. I said no no, this is not going to happen again. Afte we have finished, 'pastor, what are we going to do? We must have a place of worship. And he said Mummy we can have. Toursim is the order of the day in this place. If we can get second hand bus, $8000, we will hand it over to the agency of the tourism and they will be giving us returns. Very soon we shall have our place of worship. I said that should be good. By the grace of God, God provided the $8000. I didn't take it from anybody, it's not Redeemed that gave me o. It's God's provision. I gave him the money to buy the bus. Did you know the man took the money, went to America, left his wife in Cape Coast up till today. His wife is almost insane now. He got to America, and married another wife."

Reactions as pastor allegedly absconds with $8k

@Bamidele Adebajo said:

"I think the church expansion strategy should be reviewed. A lot of people that have no business with the alter are there just in the name of church expansion. may God help us all."

@The Amazing Judith said:

"Omo. People don’t fear God. Anything church money, my hand no dey near am."

