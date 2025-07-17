A Nigerian man said he recently relocated from Port Harcourt to Lagos, and he discovered the differences between the two cities

According to him, the first thing he discovered is that places are located at far distances in Lagos as compared to Port Harcourt

He said it takes several minutes before he can commute from home to work and vice versa in Lagos

A Nigerian man came online to share his experience after he relocated from Port Harcourt to Lagos.

According to the man, he decided to switch cities, but he found out that Lagos and Port Harcourt have remarkable differences.

The man said places are located far from each other in Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/Sona Hart and Getty Images/ PIUS UTOMI EKPEI.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man, Sona Hart, said one difference he noticed is that places in Lagos are far.

He said Lagos is unlike Port Harcourt, where he would easily get to where he is going to within a few minutes.

He noted that going to work, for instance, in Lagos takes a longer time as compared to Port Harcourt.

His words:

"I recently moved to Lagos from Port Harcourt and the biggest shock to me by far has been how far places are from each other. Like, I will usually take 10 to 15 minutes going to the office. Anywhere that you go to and you are spending 30 minutes is very far. But here in Lagos, getting to the office, 30 minutes, 40 minutes in the morning. Going back home, I can spend an hour 30 in traffic. This is crazy. How do you guys deal with this? And there are so many people on the road and every body is aggressive. Everybody is driving like they released them from somewhere, and they are doing the first to reach the end of the road."

The man noticed that Lagos is remarkably different from Port Harcourt. Photo credit: TikTok/Sona Hart.

Reactions as man shares his experience in Lagos

@Goodie babee said:

"I moved to Lagos from Ph last year and all I can say is I am moving back to Ph…I can’t deal with all that."

@Silver said:

"I moved from PHC to Lagos, the first time I went to Balogun market, I fainted. Finally ran from Lagos to Abuja."

@amietorii said:

"I also moved from Ph to Lagos, and it’s so crazzzzzzy, haven’t adjusted still."

@Lord Rahl said:

"But Lagos is the smallest state is Nigeria. Why are the places that far from each other?"

@Velis_tech said:

"Lagos is a whole state o.. not one small city. It’s just like Delta State where you travel from Asaba to Warri…same state, but it’s far. Same thing with Lagos. Going from Ikorodu to Lekki (or vice versa) is a long trip. So when someone says they’re in Lagos, it doesn’t mean they’re next door. Funny enough, Lagos is one of the smallest states in Nigeria by land size…but it’s the most populated. That’s why everywhere feels jam-packed, and traffic is a daily struggle."

