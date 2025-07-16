A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom has shared a video lamenting bitterly over the struggles of getting a job

In a video, she filmed herself at a venue, stating that she came for an interview under the scorching sun only to hear bad news

While sharing her experience, she explained that her curriculum does not permit her yet to get a permanent job

A Nigerian lady's struggle with job hunting in the United Kingdom has garnered sympathetic reactions from netizens.

The lady shared a video of herself at a job interview venue, where she expressed her frustration and disappointment after being told that the company had stopped recruiting.

UK-based job seeker shares her pain after being told that recruitment was over. Photo credit: @federagovernment/TikTok.

Lady in UK shares experience during interview

Identified as @federagovernment on TikTok, she recounted her experience of waiting for hours under the scorching sun, only to be informed that the recruitment process had been halted.

In her video, she shared the challenges she faced in her job search, saying:

"Hello guys so I'm in Stratford City Center I came because I heard that there was an opening for a job, you just come and you sit around the field you are all seated and you wait for the company the recruiting company to come and probably you you know register you and give you jobs for the summer. You all know that my event job comes once in a while it's not consistent there is no event in two days it should probably middle of next month.

"And obviously I need something that I can bank on to survive for the meantime right. So that being established, we came here and, I spend to come here and now we are here and they are saying that they just stop recruiting on Thursday that they are no longer recruiting and I'm just so frustrated. But I'm still going to keep hope alive and just probably stay here for like the next one hour or probably two hours I don't know till probably when I'm sure sure sure that they are not going to be recruiting again.

"Few other people are here they are also looking for the same opportunity you know and this is really trying to show that the process obviously is not smooth. It's not seamless so when I say I go for a job it doesn't necessarily mean that I'm just going to be seated, you keep doing stuff like this till probably one click. Imagine me now sitting and probably waiting for a miracle to happen it's not easy but we are gonna make it work we are definitely gonna make it work."

Lady who went for job interview in UK shares her worrying experience. Photo credit: @federagovernment/TikTok.

The woman noted that she is looking for temporary jobs because her event job is not consistent and doesn't provide a steady income.

She needs something to bank on to survive in the meantime, as her event jobs come only once in a while, and there might not be another event for a couple of days or until the middle of the next month.

Speaking further, she said her curriculum doesn't permit her to get a permanent job yet, and she is hoping to get something better by September.

Sharing a video of herself at the venue, she captioned it:

"The struggle is real. For the people in my dm asking for job links, the problem is not getting links, cus trust me many links will fly around, the real struggle is show up to different locations while still being uncertain that it’s going to work out, but most definitely 1 will click, my curriculum doesn’t permit me yet to get a permanent job, hopefully by September when I am In my second trimester, I will get something better for now we keep looking for menial jobs and shifts, the best you could do for me is your support, liking, favoriting, reposting and generally engaging with my post."

Reactions trail lady's job hunting experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Abia Finest said:

"These are stories u will tell very soon to encourage others. I wish you divine connection sis."

@Barrister Abiodun UK said:

"We can only run a campaign against traveling abroad at all cost and it's what I am doing. Olorun a je ki won gbo."

@Udeka Emmanuel reacted:

"My sis I really hope you are resting, GOD will see your hard work and reward you dearly."

@Egnr Chimeuchie Ndub added:

"Am also looking for job plz hit me up incase anything comes up."

@Angeluu added:

"Even in UK too? Hustle is real."

Lady begs to get job in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in Canada expressed frustration over unemployment after nearly two years in the country.

She noted that she has spent around 20 months in Canada without finding a job, despite being open to any work, even cleaning or washing plates.

