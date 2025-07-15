A woman who has been living in the United States of America for 27 years has been sent back to her country

The woman, who is the wife of a pastor, first arrived in the US in 1998 when she was seeking medical attention for her child

Now, she has been deported to Mexico, and her family is alleging that ICE subjected her to a harrowing experience

A Mexican woman who first came to the United States in 1998 has been deported.

She has children who are American citizens, but she was deported alone by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Maria Isdro was deported to Mexico. Photo credit: PEOPLE and Getty Images/Aaron Foster/Win McNamee.

According to reporting by PEOPLE, the woman is identified as Maria Isidro.

Maria is married to a pastor, and her children are in the US while she was deported to Mexico.

Maria's children have cried out, alleging that the woman is diabetic and that she did not have her medications when she was taken by ICE.

Her daughter, Daniella, said:

“She was also shackled by wrist, stomach and ankles, leaving bruises on her. This is a [woman] who is loved by a huge community, a pastor's wife and our mom.”

Maria's son, Jo said on Facebook that his mother had no criminal record at the time she was taken.

His words:

“She wasn’t taken by illness. She didn’t leave by choice. My mother is a Christian woman. A preacher’s wife. A caregiver. A woman with no criminal record, who’s always done things the right way. She showed up to every appointment. She trusted the system. And still, she was taken from us.”

Jo told PEOPLE that many citizens are reacting to the immigration issue in America with bias.

He said:

"I’ve come to realize that what we’re facing isn’t just a broken system, it’s a broken understanding of what it means to be human. ... Let’s be honest. most people commenting on immigration aren’t speaking from knowledge. They’re reacting from fear, from bias, or from whatever narrative makes them feel most comfortable. But immigration isn’t simple."

Meanwhile, Maria reportedly received a deportation order in 2004, but she was approved for a "stay of deportation", an immigration status that could be revoked anytime.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Maria had exhausted all legal remedies to stay in the US.

She said:

Maria "was issued a final order of removal from an immigration judge on Oct. 21, 2004, after she failed to show up for her court date. She has exhausted all due process and has no legal remedies left to pursue. Any allegations that Isidro did not receive medical care are FALSE. ICE provides comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters custody. DHS takes its commitment to promoting safe, secure, humane environments for those in our custody very serious.”

But Maria's daughter, Daniella, denied that her mother failed to show up for her appointments.

She told PEOPLE:

"She never hid, she showed up every single year to her ICE check-ins with honesty and transparency, trusting that doing things the right way would count for something. We’re proud to be bilingual, proud of our heritage, and proud to be here, but it’s heartbreaking that even after doing everything right, we were told it wasn’t enough."

Maria Isidro (right) with daughter Daniella. Photo credit: PEOPLE.

Son of American soldier deported

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man who was born to a US soldier has been deported from the country by the administration of President Donald Trump.

The man, identified as Jermaine Thomas, was born to a US citizen serving in the US Army based in Germany.

His father is originally from Jamaica, while his mother was born in Kenya, but he has now been shipped to Jamaica.

