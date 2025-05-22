A man who is training to be a pilot has finally manned an airplane all by himself for the first time

The trainee pilot was spotted celebrating after completing his first solo flight after his instructor's authorisation

His friends and colleagues poured water on him to mark the moment as he sat on the ground in celebration

A trainee pilot is in a jubilant mood after he flew an airplane by himself after his instructor authorised him to do so.

The trainee pilot was so happy when he completed his first solo flight that he could not contain his joy.

The pilot completed his first solo flight. Photo credit: TikTok/@chrismikindo.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by @chrismikindo, the pilot in training sat on the bare ground as his friends poured water on him.

He was all smiles and awestruck after accomplishing the task, which marked a major milestone in his training.

The caption on the video says the tradition is called 'the first solo flight bath.'

The video is captioned:

"A first solo flight is a significant milestone for a student pilot, marking the first time they operate an aircraft independently after their instructor's authorization. This flight, typically in a controlled environment like a training airport, helps develop self-reliance and improves situational awareness, decision-making, and confidence. It involves basic flight operations, radio communication, and emergency procedures without direct instructor guidance."

The trainee pilot was in a jubilant mood after flying airplane for the first time. Photo credit: TikTok/@chrismikindo.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of trainee pilot

@Joli said:

"My first solo flight from a mango tree, I was canned instead."

@Felix said:

"My first solo flight from Ovacado tree was do first.....was canned instead of being washed."

@jenniferduru475 said:

"My wish for my first daughter."

@+966 said:

"I remember when I was in the middle of my first solo flight and someone wakes me up, that was best thing I ever dream't of."

@Dame p said:

"Congratulations! That was my childhood dream until life happened to me."

@Epie Nicely said:

"Congratulations sir. Being a pilot was my First dream but it was kind of impossible for my Dreams to come through due to financial issues so I had to switch to medicine."

@Oyebod said:

"I remember when I had my first solo flight too. It builds self confidence and belief. Air craft my tool."

@chesabul junior said:

"Was it necessary to lift his leg you are always personal."

@INiIOLUWA50 said:

"Wait so if he start to fly a plane officially, will he carry passengers too. Just asking so I go fit select pilot if I wan travel, nobody got do testing for my head."

@Kizz_d said:

"I really dreamt of this but Nigeria happened to me."

Pilot turns around after forgetting something

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a China-bond plane turned back midair after it was discovered that one of the pilots forgot his passport.

The plane was flying from Los Angeles to Shanghai, but it was found out that the pilot had no means of identification.

The 257 passengers on the plane were frustrated when it had to turn around and land in San Francisco.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng