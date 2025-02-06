A lady posted a video showing the two aeroplanes that collided at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, DC

One of the aircraft which belongs to Japan Airlines made tail contact with another aircraft belonging to Delta Airlines

The tail of the Japan Airlines aircraft sliced into that of a stationary Delta plane on Wednesday, February 5

A video has shown the near-mishap that occurred at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, DC USA.

The video posted on TikTok shows the moment two aircraft collided at the airport but no injuries were reported.

The Japan Airlines aircraft sliced into the tail of the packed Delta Airlines plane. Photo: TikTok/Mariya Melnyk.

In the video shared by Mariya Melnyk, one of the aircraft sliced into the tail of the other.

Multiple news sources report that the two aircraft collided belong to Japan Airlines and Delta Airlines.

Mariya's video shows that the Japan Airlines aircraft sliced into the tail of the stationary Delta Airlines plane.

Delta Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, noting there were no reports of injuries.

The airline said:

“While in sequence for deicing, the tail of a Delta 737 aircraft reportedly made contact with a wing tip of another airline’s aircraft. There are no reports of injuries for crew or customers on the flight, and we apologize for the experience and delay in travels.”

Passenger speaks on incident at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

One of the passengers on Delta, Jackie Patton also filmed the scene with her phone, noting that she heard a loud crash.

Her words:

“About 45 minutes earlier, we were sitting on the plane, waiting for takeoff when there was a loud crash and the plane shook. It was scary. Pilot confirmed minutes later the plane behind had hit us.”

The passengers on the Delta Airlines aircraft were moved to another aeroplane to continue their journey to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The incident is coming days after two aircraft collided and crashed into the Potomac River in DC, killing 67 onboard.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as tail of two airplanes collide in USA

@Dam.it.Dale said:

"Do they get out and exchange insurance information."

@Scott said:

"How does this happen with all the people guiding these planes?"

@999_kero said:

"I’m going on a plane in 4 days I’m scared."

@Heather Duncan said:

"Why did they let that happen? Doesn’t the tower direct planes on the ground."

@Jim Clowney said:

"There is something wrong here in the US and FAA. These things keep happening here all the time."

@West Kitt Kat said:

"I change lanes now, good luck everybody."

@Over Sleezy said:

"Having worked on the ramp before, I can tell you that whole crew is getting drug tested immediately."

Aircraft makes emergency landing

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Friday, January 24.

According to FAAN, four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries, while the others had minor injuries.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 with 245 passengers and 11 crew members, departed Lagos en route to Washington Dulles International Airport but made an air return and landed safely.

