A talented man who got tired of living in the cities had to return to his home town and build a house that has amazed many online

The 35-year-old man simply refereed to as Mr Tiger decided take a lot of pains to carve out an amazing apartment from a mountain

The result of his many days of digging the rocks has emerged on the internet and the beautiful apartment has made many the call him a genius

A 35-year-old Chinese man called Mr Tiger has carved out a beautiful apartment out of a high mountain and the house made many to call him a genius.

The countryside apartment is now referred to as Mr Tiger's Cave house because of the way it is tucked into a mountain hole he dug using simple machine tools including shovel.

Mr Tiger digs and drills with simple tools to carve out his apartment. Photo credit: Youtube/Ixigua and Mr Tiger's channel

Many months of cutting and digging on stones

An inspiring video seen online showed how Mr Tiger was able to achieve the high feat. In the video, he could be seen digging and cutting on stones until he carved out a large space, and turned it into a sweet apartment fitted with many conveniences.

Mr Tiger's Cave House has many modern fittings

The apartment has pipe born water, solar panels, beautiful windows and whatever he needs to live a modest life in the countryside. His YouTube channel has been converted into a tourist attraction because of the house. The video was later reposted on YouTube by Quantum Tech.

Social media users react to Mr Tiger's Cave House

Many YouTube users have reacted to the man's fine house with a lot of admiration. See some of the reactions below:

Tim Xu said:

"Anyone who’s ever done construction work can relate how incredibly difficult this is, mentally and physically. To have the willpower to see this through is beyond my comprehension. Respect."

Lori A reacted:

"Not sure how I stumbled across this and watched it in it's entirety, couldn't help to think, minus the power tools, demonstrates how they somehow through treamendous will, and a lot of ingenuity and patience, created the ancient structures including the pyramids all the way down to using roller rocks to move huge heavy boulders. Simply genius!"

Abhijeet Patil

"The amount of knowledge and patience this man has is incredible ."

Nigerian man converts his Toyota Venza into Rolls Royce Sweptail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Nigerian man converted his Toyota Venza into a luxury Rolls Royce Sweptail.

The talented man named Nonso Offor from Oraifite in Anambra personally did the craft which has won applause online.

His story has gone viral on the internet with many asking where he learned the skill of car conversion.

