A young Nigerian man who started his building project and took it past the lintel stage celebrated his success

The new landlord shared a well-edited video that showed the different times he visited his site to see how the construction went

Among those who reacted to his video were a few who said that he should not have celebrated too soon, as he still had a lot to spend on to complete the project

A young Nigerian interested in securing his future bought a piece of land and started a small building project on it.

He shared a clip that captured what he had been able to do on the land so far. Many people appreciated his effort.

The beginning of his video showed the moment the land was being cleared for construction.

He (@official_cally) monitored every phase of the building, as he was always checking on his bricklayer's work progress.

Man supervises his site work

The young landlord was present when the foundation work was done. When the building work progressed to the window level, he also checked on the site.

After lintel had been done, he also assessed the work. Stumps of fallen trees were on his site. He posed in front of his uncompleted building as he awaited the installation of a roof on it.

Another video he did showed the house a full lintel lay as against the common half lintels that are only done on windows and supporting pillars.

21_itoh said:

"Once I buy land nah there I go de sleep."

BIG SAMMY FX said:

"You go humble very soon, but congrats."

Maditown said:

"Be private till the end sometimes, for some kind reason, eh get why, stay positive."

T Money said:

"Congratulations, make my own no delay."

evilminded8112 said:

"Nothing sweet pass moulding of block and buying cement .....when u go start dey squeeze face come site na roofing and parapet, wiring, tiling furniture."

big valid said:

"The God that make you to start the house we also make you to finish the house amen. I also pray God remember me."

ahead_legend said:

"You just deh walk up and down. God pls give this bro gle63."

MZEE MILLY said:

"Congrats bro but just ready to spend 10x of wetin u spend now."

Kidda said:

"Congratulations, make my own no pass this year."

OLAWISE said:

"I built my house finish to live there con be problem because of network and light."

Another young man builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man proudly flaunted his achievement on social media after building his own home from scratch.

The impressive transformation of the property, as shown in a series of photos, caught the attention of many online users. In the post shared by @godgracefurniture01 on TikTok, he took viewers on a journey from the initial construction phase to the final stage, showing a fine abode that exuded a bit of luxury.

