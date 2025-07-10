A Nigerian lady has become a lawyer, achieving a dream she has had since when she was a child

The lady shared a post on social media to celebrate the achievement after she was called to the Nigerian bar

A.Austine-Orimoloye Esq. also posted a throwback photo which showed her dressed like a lawyer when she was a child

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for a Nigerian lady who has successfully become a lawyer.

The lay shared a post to mark the achievement shortly after she was called to the Nigerian bar.

The lady was called to the Nigerian bar. Photo credit: TikTok/@aanuaustine.

Source: Twitter

In her post, the lady, A.Austine-Orimoloye Esq, said she has had the dream of becoming a lawyer since she was a child.

She also posted a throwback photo showing when she dressed in legal regalia when she was a child.

The lawyer also made it known that she graduated with first class, a feat that attracted many praises from social media users.

She wrote:

"From dreams to reality. A.Austine-Orimoloye Esq. LL.B(Hons), B.L(First Class)."

The lady said she graduated with first class. Photo credit: X/aanuaustine.

Source: Twitter

See the post below:

Reactions as lady successfully becomes a lawyer

@Toluwalope77 said:

"Congratulations sis. God's been faithful."

@bolajiayo said:

"Where there is a will, there will always be a way. Congratulations."

@tmanapaeja said:

"Your achievements are a testament to the power of dedication and hard work! Congratulations!! As a consulting educator, I see immense potential for inspiring young minds and the broader school community through your story."

@BigWhaleOweno said:

"Na the only wig wey them no dea use Dokggy style to collect be this. Congratulations dear. I wish you all the best as you move forward."

@Dontee___ said:

"Life is interesting... The picture on the left will be laughed at that day, several years later here we go.. Congratulations."

@PreciousX__ said:

"Congratulations. I’m proud of you."

@ChukwudiBethuel said:

"Thank God for maintaining your colour. Big ups."

@WordieWriter said:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations dear."

@42Ronnin said:

"Congratulations, wishing you many more major wins."

@VeloizGraphics said:

"Awwwn. This is so beautiful.. Congratulations. Have you gotten your design ready?"

@maximiliankay said:

"You are a lawyer in your country, everybody know you well..."

@robtweeds said:

"Congratulations, actually, you relived your dreams, counsel."

@Official_Hillz1 said:

"The Future is Extremely bright. Congratulations."

@HDuke_Ayibo said:

"This picture speaks a thousand words."

@TaiwoSa66275607 said:

"Congratulations, your growth will be on the increase continuously."

@Esonwunne said:

"It wasn't just a dream that became reality. It's a dream that became reality with EXCELLENCE, DISTINCTION! Congratulations my dear Barr....."

Lady celebrates graduating from UNICAL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared the photos of his sister who graduated from the University of Calabar, Cross River state.

What attracted the attention of netizens to the post was the inscription on the clothes worn by the graduate.

The photo got many reactions and comments after it went viral on Facebook, as congratulatory messages poured in for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng