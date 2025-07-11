Popular Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, recently paid a visit to her kindergarten teacher who was so good to her

In an emotional video, she appreciated him for his kindness and his reaction caught the attention of many netizens

The renowned author also seized the opportunity to create awareness about teachers and the difference they can make

Nigerian literary sensation Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie recently reunited with her kindergarten teacher, whose mentorship had a great impact on her life.

The emotional meeting was captured on video, showing Adichie's deep appreciation for the teacher's kindness towards her.

Chimamanda Adichie visits her kindergarten teacher at his family house in Nsukka. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Chimamanda Adichie thanks kindergarten teacher

The clip, shared by Lindaijejisblog, showed Adichie mentioning the great impact the teacher had on her life.

As they conversed, she lavished praise on her former educator, expressing gratitude for the difference he had made.

She said:

"My wonderful kindergarten teacher. I'm so happy to see you. I said I must come and just see you. And to thank you. I talk about you very often. You were the best teacher. Teachers don't know how we make a difference sometimes. You were a fantastic teacher. You made a difference. I feel emotional. I want to thank you."

The elderly teacher, moved by the encounter, inquired about Adichie's name, asking if she had adopted a new one given her wide recognition as Chimamanda.

"You have assumed a new name Chimamanda? My grandchild has taken Chimamanda. You're welcome. Thank you for remembering me," he said.

Chimamanda Adichie remembers her kindergarten teacher. Photo credit: Chimamanda Adichie/Instagram.

Adichie clarified the confusion about her name, and the teacher welcomed her warmly into his house.

Reactions as Chimamanda Adichie visits kindergarten teacher

The video garnered attention from Nigerians, with many viewers touched by Adichie's humility and the teacher's influence.

Bodyglamz said:

"Mr Idoko also taught me in primary school. So good to see him aging gracefully. University primary school UNN. This is great! Down memory lane."

Realaisha05 said:

"This is so lovely. Been thinking of doing same when I get to 9ja. I miss some of my teachers so much."

Eritvillegiftcompany added:

Ste_tells stated:

"The teacher I would love to do this to is late now may her soul continue to rest in the blossom of the lord."

Olive_etukudo_ said:

"May God bless teachers. Special thanks to everyone who remembers and honor their teacher. Thanks Chima."

Tevahsart said:

"May God bless all the teachers, who are positively impacting the life of their students in Jesus name.amen."

Ritaberry_desserts said:

"I love it when people appreciate those teachers who helped shape their present life."

Ralph_newrevelation said:

"Very emotional and so proud of both, teachers and doctors should be earning more in this country."

Photographer speaks about Chimamanda Adichie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a photographer shared a heartwarming video detailing her experience while working with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

In the clip posted on TikTok, she captured scenes which she filmed during the renowned writer's Lagos Homecoming tour.

