A Nigerian immigrant in Romania has opened up about working as a food delivery man in a foreign country

When quizzed about the best part of his job, the Nigerian man spoke highly of his food delivery hustle

The manner in which the Nigerian man responded to questions he was asked has elicited reactions online

Mixed reactions have trailed a video interview of a Nigerian food delivery man in Romania.

A white man ran into him on the street, where he sat, and proceeded to interview him about his work experience.

When asked what the best thing about his job was, the delivery man admitted it was his first experience.

Nigerian immigrant in Romania shares experience

The Yoruba man noted that he had some difficulty in the past, but things were better for him at the moment. In his words:

"For me, I like the job because it is my first experience of this job.

"What I experienced for the past 2, 3, 4, 5 months, some kind of little difficulty, but anyway, I have overcome the difficulty and for now things are moving well for me."

The white interviewer, @yuji_beleza, also asked the Nigerian what he likes about Romania and he replied:

"Everything of this country makes me happy."

The man's interview video has gone viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the Nigerian in Romania interview

reubenvilla81 said:

"Why can't this man come back to naija, there's no difference between and those doing courier thing here in naija."

EMMANUEL said:

"Family will say brother has forgotten us without knowing that bro is hustling....Take it easy on ur family outside the country 💯."

Jason said:

“How far” is a pidgin language, not Igbo. The man definitely knows what it means. I think he was just surprised a white guy spoke it.

Fuji Health Treadmills said:

"He has overcome the difficulties! listen to that, this guy will go long way! he is determined!"

user1505231584065 said:

"An igbo man will respond to you "i'm fine ke way gi.

"Proudly igbo man.

"Point of correction is igbo not ibo."

Daphenomena said:

"He has a Nigerian accent, but Cameroonians also have same accent. he definitely not Nigerian if he dosent know how far."

memphispaul2018 said:

"Nah lie oo... e no like am at all! 🤣😂 The werey just dey manage."

