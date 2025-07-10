Paris Saint-Germain will face Chelsea in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13

The reigning UEFA Champions League winners will be without the services of two key players critical to the team

Les Parisians defeated Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday night, while the Blues beat Fluminense 2-0 on Tuesday night, July 8

Paris Saint-Germain eliminated 15-time European champions Real Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday night, July 9.

The Ligue 1 champions routed Los Blancos 4-0 in the semifinal of the tournament played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

Real Madrid manager Xabi watched as his team conceded a brace from Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz, Ousmane Dembele, and Goncalo, giving Luis Enrique bragging rights over the La Liga giants.

Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 against Real Madrid. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

In the 6th minute, Ousmane Dembele took the ball off Raul Asencio, setting it up for Ruiz, who tapped the ball into the back of the net, leaving Thibaut Courtois with no chance, ESPN.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger mis-kicked a back pass as Dembele bolted away with the ball, punishing the goalkeeper in the 9th minute.

In the 24th minute, PSG launched a counterattack with the combination of Achraf Hakimi and Dembele to set up Ruiz, who scored a brace.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos completed the rout for European champions PSG in the 87th minute, according to Al Jazeera.

Chelsea, on the other hand, booked a place in the final following a brace from new signing Joao Pedro against Brazilian side Fluminense in a 2-0 victory on Tuesday, per SuperSport.

Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez receive red cards against Bayern Munich during the quarterfinal of the Club World Cup. Photo by: Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images and Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Who are the two PSG suspended players?

Paris Saint-Germain defenders Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez will miss the Club World Cup final against Chelsea through suspension.

According to Sport Bible, both defenders were given straight red cards in their 2-0 victory against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal.

Willian Pacho was given a straight red card by Premier League referee Anthony Taylor for his rough challenge against Leon Goretzka in the 82nd minute.

Meanwhile, Lucas Hernandez was also shown a red card for elbowing Raphael Guerreiro in the 90+2 minutes, per BBC.

According to PSG reports, both players have been excused from training and will now head on holiday.

Legit.ng compiled reactions from Chelsea fans. Read them below:

@Success37271017 said:

"If they like let them play Chelsea is winning the trophy on Sunday, I'm not even scared."

@RWPABLOFX1 wrote:

"Lucas Hernandez is not a starter, also Pacho is absent but we all see he was not missed from yesterday match lol 😆😆 so their is no advantage here.. But one thing I know is PSG is about to face the Heavyweight Football Champion Of The World-CHELSEA🔥&they will feel the heat."

@mosabsalan added:

"Frank relax, we win this trophy. It's our DNA to win trophies and beat big teams. Up blues💙."

@VicentWood6440 said:

"That don’t make any different. Final games had their own spirit play. Chelsea are winning this."

@unrulybeejay12 wrote:

"The trophy is for chelsea nothing will change it 😀."

Trump confirms presence at CWC final

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be in attendance at the final at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, a year after a failed assassination attempt on him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The 45th and 47th president of the United States also hinted that he will present the trophy, which has been at the Oval Office after its unveiling, to the winner.

