A Nigerian man has become a proud owner of a brand new industrial machine, a feat made possible by his girlfriend

The man was seen in a heartwarming video as he mounted the new industrial sewing machine to celebrate

The inspiring video was shared by his girlfriend, who confirmed that she was the one who bought it for him

A Nigerian man is overjoyed after his girlfriend went the extra mile to contribute to his business.

A video trending on social media indicates that the man received the gift of a brand new industrial sewing machine.

The tailor was seen celebrating after his girlfriend bought him an industrial sewing machine. Photo credit: TikTok/@luckyxclara/@superb.luxury.stitches and Getty Images/uatp2.

In a video, the man was spotted celebrating the huge gift. The fashion designer mounted the sewing machine and tested it gleefully.

The heartwarming video was posted by Lucky Clara who confirmed that she gifted it to her boyfriend.

The video is captioned:

"You bought an industrial machine for your "fashion designer" boyfriend. Joy over flow. Congratulations my love."

The man was overjoyed when he got the sewing machine. Photo credit: TikTok/@luckyxclara/@superb.luxury.stitches.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady buys industrial machine for her boyfriend

@Mirage Empire said:

"This kine happiness na for man wey Dey deposit ohhh! God bless you both , I for like advertise una brand."

@bryan said:

"Girl remove her money buy something this important for man? ...... this girl na transgender , women no dey behave like this."

@Blaq diamond Richard said:

"This is what relationship is all about, he do for you you do for him not all these thieves that is looking for who to finesse."

@jewel2 said:

"Me I don’t even know what buy for my man the last time I bought clipper and slide he gave the slide to his house boy he never used the clipper but he wore the shirt and used the perfume since January I haven’t gotten him anything pls any ideas."

@DOYIN _STITCHES said:

"The day wey I buy my machine,I mean this exact type na shop I sleep that day."

@just wise said:

"Ah una Don dey marry tailor I think na only pablos una dey follow o so this love thing dey real anyway I dey repair sewing machines o incase una use over excitement spoil am."

@ShëSage Love said:

"This is exactly what am going to do when I finally get mine. Congratulations dear."

@VINCENT PRECIOUS CHINAGOZIM said:

"Na man wey dey support in woman financially then dey buy things for.... congratulations to ur man."

@T.TOP TECH said:

"Even though I no sabi gift lady but i dey press money in my own little way as a guy, I have never been gifted back in return or think of dashing me money. It is well anyways thanks for showing him love."

Lady gives her boyfriend N800k

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady shared one thing she has done for the person she loves, which she later regretted doing.

According to the lady who shared her story in a video interview, she once stole her mother's N800,000 and gave it to her boyfriend.

The lady lamented that the man later got her pregnant and abandoned her because she gave birth to a baby boy.

