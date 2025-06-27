A Nigerian woman who is a prophetess shared a video on TikTok showing some people holding loaves of bread

Everyone in the hall, which looked like a church, was holding loaves of bread and cans of sardines

Also, the people there were in the mood of prayer as the woman stood before them and appeared to be ministering

A short video posted on TikTok by a Nigerian prophetess has stirred social media reactions.

In the video, which appeared to have been recorded in a church, many people were seen standing and in a prayerful mood.

Members of a congregation appear to be in the mood for prayer while holding loaves of bread and sardines. Photo credit: TikTok/@anyaugo1.

The video was posted by Anya Ugo, who describes herself as a prophetess on her TikTok bio.

Her bio reads:

"Am a prophetess, a messenger, a preacher an adviser yet am a Catholic."

In the short clip which now has over 1000 comments, the people in the hall appear to be in the mood for prayer.

They were all holding loaves of bread and cans of sardines, as if they were using it for a prayer point.

A woman was standing before the congregation, and she appeared to be ministering, but the video has no audio except for the TikTok sound "Ukwu Obe Jesus."

While some people had two loaves of jumbo-sized bread, others had only one.

The people in the hall were holding loaves of bread and cans of sardines. Photo credit: TikTok/Anya Ugo.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video shared by Nigerian prophetess

@New <>Me said:

"Before, one man fed 5,000 people with 5 loaves of bread. Now na 5,000 people dey feed one person with 5,000 loaves of bread."

@Markollins ID said:

"This will only make sense to only those with spiritual eyes."

@Collins Emeka said:

"Since I stopped going to church, my money has been increasing."

@Big Jessy said:

"Abeg I dey come with beans all this one no concearn me."

@lily rose said:

"This thing happened to my mother recently. The pastor asked them to bring fruits. My mum used her last card to by apples and pineapple, and when she got there the pastor shared the expensive fruit to the rich members and gave the other one mango one one orange each. And my mother spent 3000k on fruit that day, only to end up with rotten mango and dried orange,I was soooo angry,and still am honestly."

@baby said:

"I won chop the bread of life you go add sadine. Every word I speak is rema Abi how dem talk am."

@Mar Tinz said:

"Some fit one carry bakery come sef, Omoh naso pastor don cashout."

@Eva said:

"My former church na yam and tin milk they talk sey make we bring, was thinking we are to take it home, but the pastor talk say make we leave am for altar."

Ex-pastor explains why he quit Christianity

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an ex-pastor who quit being a Christian has said he did not leave religion and Christianity due to offences and frustration.

According to the former cleric, he left at a time when he was about to start making money, suggesting that his reason for leaving was not a financial one.

The man shared what he found out that made him quit Christianity and noted the change in his life since his decision and bared his mind in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

