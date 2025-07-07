An Indian woman has reportedly gone missing after arriving in the US for a prearranged marriage

According to reports, the woman had arrived from India for what was said to be an arranged marriage, but she is missing

The 25-year-old woman was reported missing by the police on Wednesday, June 25, five days after she came to the U.S

An Indian woman who travelled to the United States has been declared missing after a few days of her arrival.

The woman reportedly travelled to the US for an arranged marriage but went missing days after her arrival in the country.

25-year-old woman goes missing days after arriving the US for an arranged marriage. Photo credit: Lindenwold Police Department via PEOPLE and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to reports by PEOPLE, the woman is identified as Simran Simran, but the person she was supposed to get married to was not mentioned.

The 25-year-old Simran went missing on Wednesday, June 25, five days after she came to the U.S. on Friday, June 20.

Citing a police report, PEOPLE reported that the woman went missing in New Jersey.

The police stated that she was last seen on surveillance video, though she did not appear to be in any distress.

The police said, as quoted by PEOPLE:

Police said they were told that “the prearranged marriage may have been used for free airfare to the United States.”....was seen on surveillance video “apparently looking at her phone and waiting for someone,” .....“did not seem in distress. At this time there are no known family members in India to contact to obtain her possible whereabouts."

The police said Simran, who does not speak English, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 150 lbs., and has a small scar on the left side of her forehead.

Simran goes missing five days after she came to the U.S. Photo credit: Lindenwold Police Department via PEOPLE.

Source: UGC

Woman deported after arriving US for business

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman was in tears after she was deported from the United States, even before she had the chance to enter the country.

The lady who was seen weeping in a viral video travelled to the US for a business event, but she won't be able to participate anymore.

According to her, she was asked to leave the country after she was detained for several hours at the airport upon arrival.

She said:

"This has to be one of the hardest posts I have made. But I told myself I was always going to tell my story no matter how bad or ugly it is. I know social media life doesn't really show the messy side but here is one of mine. I really don't even know how I feel at the moment. I have dealt with different emotions, anger, anxiety, rejection, regret, you name it.

"I wish there was a way I can clear the image of how I Was handled like a criminal literally, detained for more than 26 hours, my phones and passport taken from me and escorted back to the plane like a fugitive off my head or all the funds in thousands of dollars that went down the drain but this won't break me."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng