A 56-year-old fitness instructor, Danielle Kelly, jumped 18 feet from the wing of a Ryanair plane after a fire warning on July 5, 2025

Passengers were ordered to evacuate the plane after a loud bang, and an air steward shouted for immediate evacuation, causing panic

Danielle, who initially thought it was a terrorist attack, described the incident and opened up about her treatments

A 56-year-old fitness instructor, Danielle Kelly, shared how she jumped 18 feet from the wing of a Ryanair plane after a fire warning.

Some passengers flying from Spain to London jumped down the wings of a plane after a fire alert on the flight.

Fire Alert: Woman Who Jumped Off Plane’s Wing To Undergo 3 Surgeries, Shares “Terrifying” Experience

Source: UGC

The warnings of the blaze came just after midnight on Saturday, July 5, 2025, as passengers leapt from the wing of the plane, leaving 18 injured.

While speaking with the Daily Mail, Danielle shared how the incident happened, stating that an air steward had told them to quickly evacuate the plane.

According to her, the flight from Palma already faced a two-hour delay and was taxiing to the runway when they heard a loud band and were told to leave immediately.

Woman who jumped off plane shares experience

Danielle, who was travelling with her 26-year-old daughter, Frankie, said she thought it was a terrorist attack.

She said:

“I saw a member of the cabin crew run from the back to the front of the plane, he was on the phone and suddenly started shouting, ‘everyone get off the aircraft now, everyone evacuate.’ It was utter chaos, passengers were screaming, "open the doors, open the doors". It was terrifying, I thought there was a terrorist on board, so I grabbed my daughter and got out.”

She said that emergency chutes were deployed at the front doors, leaving passengers in the middle no choice but to jump the 18 feet from the wings onto the tarmac.

Fire Alert: Woman Who Jumped Off Plane’s Wing To Undergo 3 Surgeries, Shares “Terrifying” Experience

Source: Getty Images

The air stewardesses made passengers panic more after telling them not to carry their belongings “in case there is a fire and the plane explodes”.

Woman to undergo surgeries after jumping off plane

The woman described how she felt when jumping off the plane, stating that she could not walk after leaping.

She suffered a broken right heel, fractured left wrist and smashed elbow when she fell on the concrete tarmac.

Danielle added:

“There was no announcement from the pilot or any of the other cabin crew. The door nearest to us opened and everyone ran onto the wing and started jumping off. I’m 56-years-old, I didn’t want to jump but I feared for my life. It felt like a life or death situation. I knew as soon as I landed that I was seriously injured, I couldn’t walk but the ground staff were shouting for everyone to move away from the aircraft in case it exploded.

“It was terrifying, we’ve been left completely traumatised by the experience. I’ve got my foot and arm in plaster and I’ve got to have three different surgeries to pin my foot, wrist and elbow tomorrow, I’m in a mess.”

Meanwhile, an Air India plane crashed and killed 241 people on board on June 12, sparking global interest.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng