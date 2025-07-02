A Nigerian woman who is based in Germany posted a video showing a young boy returning from school

It appeared the young boy returned earlier than necessary, so she asked why he was sent home at that time

According to the boy, he was sent home because the weather where they live was too hot on that day

Many people are reacting to a video of a boy who returned home from school earlier than usual.

The video was shared by a Nigerian woman who is based in Germany. She interacted with the student.

The student said they were sent back from school because the weather was too hot. Photo credit: TikTok/@chinniecherry.

In the video posted by Chineye Nwokoma, the boy was seen returning from school when it was not yet time.

Chineye asked him why he was coming back from school at that time of the day, he said the weather was too hot.

According to the boy, the school authorities sent them back home due to the hot weather.

The video is captioned:

"He was sent back home from school because the weather is too hot. Imagine sending school children back home because the weather is too hot..Don’t try this in naija if not na olodo things go end am."

The woman said the boy had to be sent home due to hot weather. Photo credit: TikTok/@chinniecherry.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as student returns home due to hot weather

@_oh_jayy said:

"Na this kind weather them Dey use teach mathematics for Nigeria."

@amjoan12 said:

"For my country na opportunity for them to give student punishment."

@Raddy_Ibadan said:

"You never kneel down for sun and turn your face towards the sun before?"

@AbynaAggrey said:

"They should ask where some of us come from before sending us home…….. we are used to this weather and more."

@ØLD TRÄFFØRD said:

"Something wey them go send you go clear grass for my country."

@OmasBerry said:

"Yes I picked my children around 10am, they are lucky to grow and school in a good country because I can't remember our country sending us home because of weather back then."

@state said:

"The fact that someone actually just told me this today at work and i thought it was a joke."

@Emmanuel_70802 said:

"Send am back go school, I wish say I get this opportunity back then."

@Richy2266 said:

"It's happened in my city today too, companies closed earlier, oyinbo wahala."

@hawab1904 said:

"Someone ask me at work if I don’t feel warm because everyone is just sweating. Lol! I was yea I feel warm too."

@Queen Tee said:

"Abeg let him go and take a very cold shower. This weather showed me shege today."

@crowford said:

"Not to mention no homework because they can’t concentrate when it’s hot. I was shocked."

