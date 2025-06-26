A Nigerian lady has shown internet users how her mother reacted when she gave her a Samsung flip phone as a birthday present

The woman was first confused on seeing the stylish gadget and exhibited a child-like curiosity while flipping the phone open

According to the lady, her mother had mentioned wanting to own a flip phone so she could show off at her party

A lady, identified as @jewels_by_honnie, has shared a video showing how her mother reacted after she surprised her with a Samsung flip phone on her birthday.

According to the lady, her mum had once told her how she desired to have a flip phone to flaunt it at her birthday celebration.

The jewellery seller said she had tried to convince her mother to get an iPhone to no avail.

She wrote:

"She had once told me how she wants to use this phone to do shakara at the party 😩 I tried convincing to get an iPhone instead she said no that she want “pade."

In the clip posted on TikTok, the lady's mum appeared confused at first when she saw the flip phone.

However, the confusion was replaced with astonishment and then excitement after her friend informed her that it was a flip phone.

The celebrant exhibited a child-like laughter while flipping open the phone. The video excited internet users.

Watch her video below:

People react to lady's gift to her mum

IKERE EKITI KITCHEN VENDOR said:

"On pade mummy 😍😍😍😂 God bless you."

THE PERFUME GIRLY☺️ said:

"Your mummy is fine."

opeyemi ebony said:

"How much is her wrist watch?"

Omarcollecktionz said:

"No be say she know the value but the fact that he Dey "Pade" na the koko be that."

Collection_by_standard✨ said:

"Pade ni mummy fe😂❤️may God bless you more."

QUEEN OLUWASEYIFUNMI👑 said:

"God bless u abundantly, I tap into this blessing for my mum too,God I want to buy iya seyi a phone too."

Sisi_yewande said:

"God bless you baby, it’s the pade ni for me."

