A video of a traditionalist in a shouting match with a bus preacher has left internet users in stitches

The traditionalist got offended because of the man's preaching, which he said was against his tradition and culture

He burst into old songs by the late musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti as he continually interrupted the bus preacher and criticised the Christian religion

A drama broke out in a bus as a traditionalist had a heated exchange of words with a preacher.

The traditionalist took out his phone to record his argument with the bus preacher, whose preaching he felt ridiculed his tradition and culture.

A traditionalist and a preacher had a shouting match in a bus. Photo Credit: Brian Jonah Dennis

Traditionalist blasts bus preacher

The traditionalist made a video, telling people that he boarded the bus, which was headed to Lagos Island, when the man began to preach.

He said he got offended when the preacher ridiculed his tradition, something he won't let slide.

The traditionalist began to sing the late music legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti's song 'Yellow Fever' aloud as he continually interrupted the preacher.

The preacher countered by declaring that he has destroyed the traditionalist's idol.

The traditionalist criticised the Christian religion, saying it was brought to Africa to destroy the continent's heritage. He tagged the African religion as the best and refused to give the preacher peace.

"My people make una see me o. I dey inside danfo dey go Lagos Island. This man dey preach, I no talk. But he is preaching against my tradition and my culture, and me I no gree with am. So, as he dey disturb me so, even me myself dey sing my African spirituality music," the traditionalist said in Pidgin English.

The clip shared on Facebook by Brian Jonah Dennis amused people.

A traditionalist blasts a bus preacher for rubbishing his religion. Photo Credit: Brian Jonah Dennis

Preacher and traditionalist bus drama amuse people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the incident that happened on the bus below:

Victor Chukwuedo Onwuemene said:

"I don join them tire🤣🤣🤣 the one that happened at Asaba the day I decided to jump Bus I saw shege."

Godson Ugo said:

"People preaching in buses should know that not everyone is interested in the preaching.

"Some preaching inside bus and public space is so annoying.

"People are scared to speak-up because most of the pastors and preachers have brain washed them with wrong teachings.

"The truth is that they are both causing pollution."

Stanley Okachi II said:

"Normally,everybody suppose concentrate on their preaching sha,but na to know who start first,make we understand who really Dey find kasala😂. In all ,to God be the glory 🙏."

Ogbonnaya Ogochukwu Joy said:

"I pity the other passengers because tell me the both are giving their fellow passengers headache..Nigeria headache no do pass this one 🤣🤣."

Chisom Eze said:

"Nobody should preach, everybody should dey their dey. The way I h8 preaching inside bus eeh."

Onyinyechukwu Onwuba said:

"If no be say we Dey obey the injunction to preach the gospel, make every body Dey him Dey, at the end of this life, we go call result."

Shirley Hachikaru Omiette Agwor said:

"Allow am preach finish na, before you start your own so all of una go get una converts amongst the passengers. Anyways it depends on who first start to preach."

Genesis Eririoma said:

"Dem never seen anything! E just dey start. Christianity na scam."

