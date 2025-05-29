A female guest's outfit to a marriage ceremony has sparked a conversation on social media due to its similarity to the bride's wedding gown

A video captured the female guest in the 'wedding gown' and showed when she stood close to the bride

Some people who watched the video said they would have chased the lady away, while others had different opinions

A video of a female guest in a 'wedding gown' at the marriage ceremony of another person has sent social media users into a frenzy.

A TikTok user, @esther___collection, who posted the clip was puzzled by the female guest's outfit.

A lady wears a 'wedding gown' to someone else's marriage ceremony. Photo Credit: @esther_collection

The TikTok user wrote:

"Imagine at your wedding day a guest come with a wedding gown as well."

The clip showed when the female guest was seated, and another time she stood close to the bride.

Both ladies looked like they knew each other as their white outfits stood out in the clip. The bride, however, had a long-sleeved white wedding dress.

A lady wears a 'wedding gown' to a marriage ceremony she was a guest at. Photo Credit: @esther_collection

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail epic wedding incident

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

Mama Mpuru🇱🇸🇿🇦 said:

"Does hubby has Capitec??? I want to send him something for the job well done 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣that tap on your shoulder was legendary."

Michelle Muku Zhou said:

"This is is why its important to tell people the colours ppl have no shame."

Wivine 🌸🌸 said:

"Y'all couldn't chase her?? 😂😂😂I would've understood if it was an evening dress that the bride was wearing and she wore the same one but this is legit a wedding gown."

SA🇿🇦 said:

"So every family member from both families allowed that😳🙆🏽‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️."

🆂🅰🅼🅰🅽🆃🅷🅰 said:

"I'm sure they're twins, twins must both wear wedding dresses when on of them is getting married."

Lerato Mathe said:

"😭😭🤣 You allowed her. i wouldnt even see her bcoz my mom amd siblings would do their job n chase her."

A.M said:

"It's a tradition that if this happens, the bridesmaids must always be ready with red wine."

Chosen said:

"Normally, Africans want people to dress their best to their wedding and don't mind the colours unless it's a themed event."

