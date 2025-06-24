A Nigerian man and his fiancée shared a video on TikTok telling people some of the things they won't accept on their wedding day

The man said he would like to dance for a long time during his wedding, even if he had to stay there till 11pm

According to the man's fiancée, she would not welcome children to her wedding as it is going to be for grown-ups only

A Nigerian man and his fiancée shared an interesting video telling their followers how their wedding day would be.

According to the man and his fiancée, there are some things they are not going to allow to happen at their wedding.

The lady said the wedding won't be for kids. Photo credit: TikTok/@hardeyshewar_1.

In the video posted by @hardeyshewar_1, the man said that on his wedding day, he would not allow anyone to hurry him.

According to him, he is going to dance a lot, even if it means dancing until 11pm.

On the other hand, his fiancée said the wedding is not going to be for children, noting that only those 16 years and above would be allowed entrance.

The man said he doesn't mind staying at his wedding until 11pm. Photo credit: TikTok/@hardeyshewar_1.

Reactions as man and fiancee shares what they won't allow at wedding

@Hottest host ever!! said:

"Just hire me for the Nigerian wedding."

@Chinwe said:

"And nobody should call the baker to come and explain colours used for the cake. Very annoying thing."

@QueenAde said:

"No kids are allowed so after your wedding and you have kids automatically no going to a wedding event?"

@Emmy diva said:

"No kids allowed in my wedding too make dem come during traditional but my reception is strictly adult party."

@deeglam_reallife🇬🇧🇬🇧 said:

"So I should take me children to police station or where."

@PHONES AND ACCESSORIES VENDOR said:

"Even if I want my kids to witness a wedding, I’m taking them to only the church wedding. Reception them go de house o, because me I want to be enjoy myself Abeg!! They will have lots of weddings to attend in their life time."

@Nana Yaa said:

"Some people haven’t seen the way children behave at weddings."

@BigGrace said:

"I agree with no kids, if you can’t stay with out your kids stay at home, I’ll tell you on time so you can make plans, take them to your mum, sister, brothers any one it’s just one day… nothing go do your pikin."

@ESTHER O said:

"Very true sir, if you are coming from far leave. I had a very terrible experience of these during my weeding, all in the name of they are coming from far. Till now honestly it’s hard for me to just forget the whole drama."

