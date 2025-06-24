A Nigerian man said his girlfriend is spending so much of his money on food, making him to miss his former girlfriend

According to the man, his new girlfriend spends nothing less than N20,000 on food every day and the money comes from him

He mentioned the assorted food and dishes his new girlfriend prefers to eat and noted that he is the one who covers the cost

A Nigerian man who has a new girlfriend has lamented the amount of money he is spending on her.

According to the man, his new girlfriend makes him spend a lot of money on her food every day.

In anonymous messages he sent to X Influencer Sir Dickson, the man said every day, his girlfriend consumes food worth N20,000.

He went ahead to mention the assorted, expensive meals his girlfriend likes to eat and he is always the one who covers the huge cost.

Because of the deep hole his new girlfriend leaves in his pocket, the man says he is now missing his ex.

His words:

"My new girlfriend eats too much, I spend nothing less than 20k every day to feed her whenever she comes to my place. She go first order parfait, chips and chicken, then order asun pasta and turkey, then shawarma and exotic, sometimes smoothie all in one day. I go date baddie, I dey miss my ex like this."

Reactions as Nigerian man laments about his new girlfriend

@ChrisEjiofor7 said:

"God will punish you if you stop complaining. You accept the love you think you deserve. Take your L and stop complaining, chief."

@sundayikale said:

"Check well, she has never ate those things in her life and she lives around badagry."

@CeeChidi said:

"Lol, your principles and choice of a woman will determine how far you'll go in life. You know what happens to the host when the pest is healthy?"

@Dannyrockie said:

"You are dating an hungry girl. And she is eating that way because she is not sure when she will have that opportunity to eat all that. She can't spend on herself or spoil herself with her own money. She no even get sef....Keep her or throw her away na you know."

@mind_talkss said:

"Why are you dating someone that lacks financial sense or doesn’t cook? Who you date is a reflection of who you are. Break up with this person and get your life together. Date women that are reasonable and responsible."

@linkomeiza said:

"Does she work? You guys would expose certain women to certain lifestyles and then complain that they’re wasting your money. If you want something serious off this relationship, then get her to start spending her money to buy those things whenever she’s visiting."

Man rides bicycle to his girlfriend's place

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming video showing the moment her boyfriend brought good to her workplace.

In the video, the young man arrived at the area on a bicycle and happily handed over the food to her without minding who was watching.

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it.

