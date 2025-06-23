A man said he sponsored his wife to the UK, but the woman has filed for divorce after a short while of living there

According to the man, he spent N30 million of his personal money to bring his wife to the UK to stay with him

He is now looking for a lawyer to protect his interests because the woman is no longer interested in being his wife

A man is in pain after he spent a lot of money to take his wife to the UK, and she said she wants to leave him.

According to the man, he used his personal money to bring his wife to join him in the UK so they could start living together.

In an anonymous message to Oluwa Gbotem, an influencer, the man stated that it was after six months that his wife had filed for divorce.

According to the man, he is now looking for a lawyer who would help him protect his interests.

His words:

"The lady I sponsored from Nigeria to the UK is filing for divorce after 6 months, I spent 30m to send her over. Do you have a lawyer or anyone who can protect my interest."

Reactions as lady set to leave man who took him to the UK

@tboss_guy said:

"Just let go. If you can sponsor someone you love with 30m, you can make more money and sort yourself. Take heart man."

@Chiddyblaze said:

"Chaiii. That Lady really set trap for you. I really hope you get justice."

@psychgeeky said:

"Save another 30m for a therapist and alcohol, that’s what you need not a lawyer."

@Lusemaouth_Mc said:

"Nothing wey you fit do...except you carry her case go village people front make them help you send her come back home...make she come learn but for court case, Otilor."

@uz92311 said:

"Bro, my sincere and honest advice...Forget her and sponsor another lady. Maybe the second one will be good. So that in the end, you'll learn in a hard way, because that's the only best way for humans to learn their lessons."

@Winsome_11 said:

"Some men don't learn. With all the noise, you still sponsor a Nigerian woman abroad."

@timxdesign said:

"In UK? UK constitutional laws are standing firm behind her! You're done bro...."

@JosephLaughterS said:

"The matter is confusing. Is she the only one in the UK or are they both there?"

@Mannie_147 said:

"I will advice you to seek a babalawo that specializes in bringing people like her back from abroad to her village in search of soup ! When she gets to her village her eye will clear.."

