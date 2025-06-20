Air India and the Tata Group have announced compensation payments to the families of those who died in the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash

The aircraft went down just 33 seconds after takeoff, striking a student hostel, with only one survivor recorded

Investigations have commenced into the cause of the crash, while Air India and its parent company continue efforts to ease the pain of the affected families

Air India and its parent company, Tata Group, have announced a joint compensation package exceeding 12.5 million rupees (about $144,356.75 or N223.94 million) for the families of passengers killed in the country’s worst air disaster in over 10 years.

The airline’s CEO, Campbell Wilson, in a message shared on X, confirmed that each family will receive an interim payment of 2.5 million rupees ($28,870) or £21,000 (N43.90 million).

The CEO also promised that the airline will provide care support to the families of the victims.

His message reads:

"Yesterday I shared that Air India's technical and customer support team had assembled in Ahmedabad. Over 200 trained caregivers are now in place, with each family assigned dedicated assistance, along with access to counselling and other services. We will continue to help and support the families however, we can.

To provide immediate financial support, Air India will be making an interim payment of 25 lakh rupees, or approximately 21,000 GBP to each of the families of the deceased and also to the survivor. We will continue to help and support the families however, we can."

Tata Sons compensate victims' families?

Air India's parent company, Tata Sons, has also committed to paying approximately £85,000 to each of the immediate families as compensation.

This payment falls under the strict liability provisions of the Montreal Convention, to which both India and the UK are signatories.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran also revealed plans to set up a new trust to support families of the Air India crash victims.

“We are looking at the option to set up an AI171 trust to help the families, we will support the in every possible way."

Here is a breakdown of what each family will receive

Air India – £21,000 ($28,337) or N43.90 million

Tata Sons – £85,000 ($114,640) or N177.84 million

Total = £106,000 ($143,012) ≈ N221.89 million

Experts share likely cause of Air India crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several aviation experts have shared their views on the likely cause of the Air India Dreamliner crash during takeoff.

The aircraft's black box has already been recovered, and a proper investigation will be carried out to determine the actual cause.

Philip Baum, a visiting professor of aviation security at Coventry University, has revealed that early evidence points to the fact that the accident was caused by a system or multiple systems failures.

At least 241 people from different nationalities, including women and children, were confirmed dead, with only one survivor.

