A lot of families are still reeling from the pain caused by their crashed Air India flight AI117, which claimed 241 lives on board

Some entire families were wiped out, a sad example, being Dr Prateek Joshi, his wife and their three children, who all died

It is a story of crashed dreams and dashed hopes, which threw India and the world into mourning since June 12

The air crash that happened in India wiped out entire families who were travelling together in the ill-fated Flight AI117.

June 12 was a day of sorrow for many Indians, especially those whose family members and friends were on the flight or in the building that it crashed into.

Javed Ali Syed and Dr Prateek Joshi died alongside their families. Photo credit: Daily Mail.

Source: UGC

The tragedy was so horrific that some families were all gone, a sorrowful example being Dr Prateek Joshi, his wife and their three children, who all perished.

Legit.ng shares a list of five couples who were travelling together but all died in the Air India plane that crashed at Ahmedabad.

1. Javed Ali Syed, Mariam Syed, and their two children

All the Syeds in the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed on June 12 lost their lives.

They were four in number, including Javed Ali Syed, Mariam Syed, Zayn Ali Syed, 6, and Amani Ali Syed, 4.

The husband, Javed Ali Syed, was a hotel manager at the Best Western Kensington Olympia Hotel, UK.

Mariam, on the other hand, was the wife of Javed Ali Syed. Before the tragic crash, she worked as a brand ambassador for Burberry at Harrods.

Javed Ali Syed and his wife Mariam died in the crash with their two children. Photo credit: Daily Mail.

Source: UGC

2. Inayatali Saiyedmiya Saiyed and his family

Another household wiped out by the tragic air crash in India was that of Inayatali Saiyedmiya Saiyed.

He lived in the UK, but visited his 90-year-old mother in India. He was with his wife, Nafisa, daughter, Taskin, and son, Waquee Ali.

They all celebrated Eid in Ahmedabad, but sadly perished in the doomed flight while they were returning to the UK.

Sayedmiya Inayatali died alongside his wife and children. Photo credit: Daily Mail.

Source: UGC

3. Akeel Nanabawa and his family

The family of Akeel Nanabawa also met a tragic end on the Air India flight AI117, which went down at a medical college hostel.

Akeel Nanabawa, a British national from Gloucester, travelled to India for a five-day family celebration in Gujarat.

He wasn't alone. He was with his wife, Hannaa Vorajee, and their four-year-old daughter, Sara. The three of them died.

Akeel Nanabawa sadly died alongside his family. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

4. Kamleshbhai Chaudary and Dhapuben Chaudary

Another sorrowful story from the crashed Air India flight AI117 is that of Kamleshbhai Chaudary and his wife Dhapuben Chaudary.

Kamlish lived in London but went home in 2024 to get married to Dhapuben. After that, he went back to London and arranged for her visa.

He was overjoyed when his wife's visa was approved. He happily travelled to India to carry her so they would live together in the UK, but they all died in the ill-fated flight.

Kamleshbhai Chaudary and his wife Dhapuben Chaudary all lost their lives. Photo credit: Daily Mail.

Source: UGC

5. Dr Prateek Joshi and his family

Dr Prateek Joshi and his entire family lost their lives in the tragic crash that happened at Ahmedabad.

Dr Joshi was a Consultant Radiologist who worked at Royal Derby Hospital and Queen's Hospital Burton.

He was said to have gone to India to pick up his wife and children, and they were returning when the crash happened.

His wife, Dr Komi Vyas, resigned from her job at Pacific Hospital in Udaipur, so she could join her husband in the UK.

They all died alongside their three children, Nakul, Pradyut and Miraya.

Dr Prateek Joshi, his wife and their three children died in the tragedy. Photo credit: Daily Mail.

Source: UGC

Air India plane crash survivor speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the only person who came out alive from the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad has shared more information.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, was the lone survivor from the devastating incident, which killed 241 people on board.

In a video, Ramesh said everything happened within a few moments and that he did not use the emergency door.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng