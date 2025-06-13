Two construction workers lost their lives, and another was seriously injured after a section of a fence collapsed at the Kwara Hotel renovation site in Ilorin

Eyewitnesses said the workers had earlier raised concerns about the fence's condition before it gave way and buried them under rubble

While the state government has expressed sadness over the tragedy, no official probe has been announced yet

Ilorin, Kwara state - Tragedy struck in the Kwara state capital on Tuesday, June 10, as a section of a fence near the renovation site of the Kwara Hotel collapsed, claiming the lives of two construction workers and leaving another severely injured.

The unfortunate incident occurred while workers were carrying out rehabilitation work on the premises of the once-prestigious state-owned hotel, which has been under renovation for months.

Two construction workers lost their lives after a section of a fence collapsed at the Kwara Hotel renovation site in Ilorin. Photo credit: @KwaraRebuiIders

Legit.ng gathered that the fence, which separated the hotel from an adjoining property, gave way unexpectedly, burying three workers under its rubble.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were quickly rushed to Sadiku Hospital, a private medical facility located along Unity Road in Ilorin.

Sadly, two of the three victims were pronounced dead upon arrival, while the third worker is said to be receiving treatment for severe injuries.

Kwara government reacts

Confirming the incident in a WhatsApp group that includes Legit.ng’s correspondent, the chief press secretary to the Kwara state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, described the situation as deeply saddening.

“It is quite saddening. Yesterday, an old fence between the hotel and a nearby facility gave in. Three workers on duty were badly injured. One of them made it, but the remaining two didn't survive it despite the first aid and the emergency response at the nearest hospital. It is very, very saddening,” Ajakaye stated.

“Their families have since been contacted, according to the facility managers,” he added.

Why did the fence collapse?

Sources told Legit.ng that workers at the site had previously expressed concerns about the condition of the fence, warning that its weakened structure posed a serious risk.

However, it remains unclear whether the contractor, Craneburg, overseeing the project, took any preventive action before the fatal collapse.

As of the time of filing this report, the state government has not announced any plans for an investigation into the matter, but pressure is already mounting from civil society groups and residents for a probe into what many are calling an avoidable tragedy.

The Kwara state government has expressed sadness over the fence collapse tragedy. Photo credit: @RealAARahman

Kwara Hotel's ongoing renovation is a key project of the current administration of Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, with a reported budget exceeding ₦17 billion.

The project has generated several backlashes from stakeholders in the state. For instance, a University don, Dr Uthman Oladele, was among the prominent critics of the mega project.

Dr Oladele had urged the Kwara state government to reconsider its plans for the N17.8 billion renovation of the hotel

Instead, he suggested that the substantial amount be more effectively utilised in establishing a new university within the state.

Nigerian athlete dies in fatal building collapse

In a related development, an impressive Nigerian athlete, Musa Ismail Adeyinka, recently died from the injuries he suffered following a building collapse in Ilorin on Monday, April 21.

The taekwondo veteran was said to be engaged in a training session around the lower river basin when the tragedy struck.

It was gathered that while the athletes were practising, the rains started, forcing Adeyinka and twelve others to seek protection at a corner of the Badminton hall.

