A man has reportedly disappeared after a woman he got pregnant gave birth to triplets.

It is not clear whether the man is married to the mother, but she is not the only one left with the burden of caring for the babies.

The mother, Jennifer Horsfall, was left to care for the children alone. Photo credit: Facebook/Honey Ojukwu.

The story was shared on Facebook by broadcast journalist Honey Ojukwu, who posted photos of the woman and her triplets.

According to Honey, the woman is identified as Jeniffer Horsfall and she gave birth in October 2024.

She said the father of the babies just walked away, leaving the new mother in distress.

She said:

"Her name is Jennifer Horsfall. In October 2024, she gave birth to triplets — three boys. By February, their father left. Just walked away. Since then, she’s been alone — hustling to feed, carry, and raise three babies in a city that’s already tough. They’re just 8 months old. And she’s drowning."

Port Harcourt mother abandoned with triplets

Honey called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the mother since she is finding things tough.

Her words:

"If you're in Port Harcourt and your heart is still beating — this is our cue. Let’s show what it means to be PH bred. Kind. Solid. Present. You can support with baby food, diapers, or anything you can."

In another update she posted, Honey said so far, N400,000 has been raised for the mother.

She said:

"We have raised over 400,000 for her, let’s make it more! Let’s get her to a level she can help her kids and start a business, let’s empower her so worse doesn’t happen!"

The burden of caring for the children fell on Jennifer after her man left. Photo: Facebook/Honey Ojukwu.

Reactions as man abandons woman he got pregnant

Kingsley Ezeonye said:

"Wetin be her work or business make we support her no be just to send money. After the contribution the husband go show now two of them go settle na we go come be mumu."

Madam Jocontenthub said:

"And when people have contributed enough money, the man will come back and she will embrace him. And tell people to mind their business."

Victor Chikweru Nsiegbe said:

"When the children don big finish the werey man go come back, see fine children em leave nawa"

Another man runs after wife gives birth to triplets

In a related story, a man ran away from home after his wife was blessed with the gift of triplets, comprising three baby boys.

The man identified as Bayo Jeje reportedly disappeared into thin air after nurses informed him of the birth of the babies.

His wife, Iyanu Ehuwa Jeje gave birth to the babies at a private hospital in Igbokoda, Ilaje locage government area of Ondo state.

