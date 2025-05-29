A Nigerian man has shared his conversation with his girlfriend who complained bitterly about his lifestyle and habits

In a WhatsApp chat, the young lady tackled him for always playing with children and refusing to improve his physical appearance

Speaking further, she made it clear that she wasn't trying to insult him but to make him interested in improving his lifestyle

A misunderstanding recently erupted between a young Nigerian couple over the man's lifestyle and habits.

The girlfriend expressed her concerns about his behaviour in a WhatsApp conversation, especially his habit of playing football with children.

Girl tackles boyfriend over lifestyle

The chat, shared online by @ayeluwaeluwa, showed the girlfriend's frustration with her boyfriend's reluctance to improve his physical appearance and overall lifestyle.

She urged him to step up and take responsibility as a man, rather than engaging in activities more suited to children.

Her comments were motivated by a desire to see her man grow and improve, rather than simply criticising him.

She referenced an embarrassing encounter with his mother, which she linked to his lack of finances and ambition. While expressing her pain, she questioned whether her boyfriend would still find her attractive if she neglected her appearance, encouraging him to consider her perspective.

In her words:

"I don't like your situation at all. Sometimes I see you as somebody that doesn't want to move forward. I'm not saying that football is not nice but I feel you should step up a little bit. You're no longer a boy. You're a man for crying out loud and you're playing football with children. Come on na. I'm telling you what I don't like as your girlfriend. I have the right to. Remember how your mum embarrassed us the other day because of you.

"If you have something doing, she wouldn't have said those hurtful things. But you fail to understand that we want the best for you. The last time I talked to you about your appearance right? You don't take care of yourself as a young man even if you don't have funds at least look good and stop looking like your problem. Put yourself in my shoes. If I was looking tacky, would you still find me attractive? Be honest. Are you willing to change? Limit the way you play."

However, the man's response was dismissive, telling his girlfriend that if she was unhappy, she was free to leave the relationship.

"No be do or die affair. If you're not happy, you can leave. It's as easy as that. Don't put pressure on me," he said.

Reactions as man shares chat with girlfriend

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Asquare012 said:

"DM if you think Web3 is for you, I have a community that will support you! But: Firstly, the fact that you post this on social media for validation really tells a lot about you. Secondly, this isn't a flex but a disgrace to yourself, imagine telling the world that "I am dirty and unkept, jobless and joking with my life by playing football all day"? Lastly, fix up bro, the world. doesn't give a f**k bout you!'

Jet Daniel said:

"She means well for you. You can start with small jobs. Car wash, security or cleaning jobs. You can also learn hand works like plumbing or tiling. Start somewhere and stop victimizing and limiting yourself or waiting for someone to give you update. On other hand she needs to break up with you and your mom needs to stop feeding you. If you no see food chop for 2 days with no one to talk to your understanding go sharp."

Grace Lytskinned girl reacted:

"Stop playing football with children, give yourself small respect. Even if you are not rich, try and take care of yourself. Some of you guys don't take care of yourself tbh, even if you have just 5 outfits. Atleast take care of it and be clean. The girl loves you that's why she's giving you advice. Grow up."

Japhetho wrote:

"Omo. You never ready. You wanted us to drag her, now they are calling your mumuness and you are now claiming as if you trying but don't know how to. You have a very long way to go boy."

Olafunke Cherish added:

"This conversation is not even supposed to be online but either ways it can open doors for you. Can you drop ship fabrics? I will sell to you at a very lesser price compared to market price."

