A male teacher has been celebrated massively on social media for the method he uses in teaching his students

The passionate tutor makes drawings of his teachings on the chalkboard to help his students understand better

In pictures making the rounds, he drew Ghana's coat of arms, house, animals, children and so forth

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A male teacher has gone viral and celebrated over the approach he employs in imparting knowledge to his pupils.

The Ghanaian teacher whose identity is still unknown draws on the chalkboard to illustrate his teachings and for better understanding by his pupils.

Ghanaians Shower Massive Praises on Teacher who goes Extra mile to Impart Knowledge with Drawing Credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: UGC

In a celebratory post on Facebook by TV3 Ghana, he was pictured before a chalkboard with different drawings namely that of a house, children, animals, the Ghana Coat of Arms among others to aid the teaching and learning process.

His approach seems to be working on his students and speaks volumes of his artistic talents as the drawings suggest so.

Social media users praise the creative teacher

Still Sirvivi suggested:

"Great job man but if it were to be on manila card it would have been better so that it enrich the class for next group of pupils."

Joseph Kekeli Mensah Agbavitor who is a teacher said:

"What we earn doesn't equate our efforts .we are just doing sacrificial job . Every profession is found in a teacher."

Hyruna Abbas said:

"But I wonder if such teachers in the country would ever attract any form of appreciation/reward for their deligency towards the teaching profession, teachers over the years have played vital role in contributing to the development of the country's human resources but what do they get in return?

Bad treatment and negligence from governments upon governments and lack of incentives to boost their ego for the work. Hmmm, teachers don't suffer oooo."

Peter Del Senior Kwame wrote:

"Waaaooo! This is beautiful. I pray the government increases the salary of teachers because they are dhope."

Êlvîs Pååkwêsî Rhymês reacted:

"The incremental jump and other incentives are compromised in the country yet the politicians who are the outcome of teacher's effort keep enjoying but the teacher wallow in extreme poverty."

Imanuel Kwaku Adarkwah remarked:

"Our system is bad however it fishes out the best practioners. That art looks so simple it requiers a whole lot energy lol."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Teacher who cooks and shares free meals to her students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful female teacher who cooked and gave free meals to her students had warmed hearts on social media.

BBC News Pidgin in an Instagram post, shared pictures of some of the benefiting students as they enjoyed the free meal given to them by their kind teacher.

It is said that she makes the cookings with the financial support she got from her Facebook friends.

The post got many people talking, with the majority heaping prayers and showering prayers on the kind teacher for her selfless act.

Source: Legit.ng