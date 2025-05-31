The Nigerian government has been urged to properly fund the country's education sector for the sake of its society

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner and president of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

The Barrister also explained that education is not a money-making sector, while lamenting the lack of values in society

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner and president of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, has called for proper funding of the Nigerian education, adding that the sector is the only way to instil the culture of patriotism and other virtues in the heart of young Nigerians.

Hassan, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that the government need to understand that the education sector is not the money-making type, but a sector which requires large investment in human psychology, which will in turn reflect in the society.

Lawyer asks President Bola Tinubu to finance education Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Why schools must have councillors

The legal practitioner also explained that the government must ensure that every secondary school in Nigeria has effective guidance and counselling centres that will educate students on the choice of career and how life works, so that they can better manage failure when it happens.

His statement reads:

"In terms of funding, education is a multi-funded sector, beyond our demand for 35% budget allocation for the education sector, because that's the amount that can go into the education sector. Education is not a money-making commercial venture, it is a developmental prospect to allow for the incubation of your citizens from a younger age, so they grow and learn patriotism and other good characteristics that will be important to the development of the society.

"Unfortunately and regretably, a lot of students are not even getting the seriousness of what education represents. People are now seeing education as an archaic system that you just have to go and get. There should be proper orientation and students should be properly guided from their primary to secondary so that they can be counselled. Every primary and secondary school must have academic counsellors because it is a department on its own.

"There should be counsellors to counsel students on the courses to take. If it were not for the lack of good counselling, what happened to Timileyin to have committed suic!de ought not to have happened. Because there would have been proper guidance and counselling to mould them, talk to them and let them see that's not the end of life. The overhyping of some scenario should not even come in. Some things could have been due to psychological depression."

President Bola Tinubu told to finance education Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Why FG should review JAMB, WAEC, NECO exams

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has been called to look into the admission process in Nigeria and how to make it easier for Nigerians.

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, saying WAEC and NECO should be merged.

Hassan also maintained that the UTME conducted by JAMB should no longer be a yearly exercise for admission seekers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng