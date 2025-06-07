Years after relocating overseas, a Nigerian nurse in the diaspora has given the public an update on her career progress

She posted a picture which showed her at 20 and working at a hospital in Awka, with a meagre salary

The recently married nurse expressed gratitude and delight that she is now a triple board registered nurse

A Nigerian nurse based overseas has celebrated her career progress on TikTok.

At 20, she was a nurse working at a hospital in Awka, Nigeria, while partially under her mother's care.

How much nurse earned in Nigeria

In her TikTok post, which included her throwback picture, the newlywed nurse disclosed that she was earning N30k at the time, but had big dreams.

Five years later, she had become a triple board registered nurse, notably in the United States and, United Kingdom, in addition to her Nigerian qualification. She attached a photo of her present look.

The 25-year-old nurse expressed gratitude for her journey so far, noting that so much has changed, but she is super excited about what the future holds.

"Just like that 5 years have Passed.

"Am grateful for my journey so far, so much things have changed already but am super excited for the future," she wrote.

View the nurse's post below:

People celebrate the nurse

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's story below:

bigdayswithadaeze said:

"Congratulations. I’m really inspired ❤️. Planning your wedding, can I be your bridal assistant if it’s in Nigeria."

Zich said:

"I'm so happy for you😍.

"Congratulations 🎉.

"You're living my dreams."

Ada Iheduru 👸🏽 said:

"God. I need this to be me in 5 years too."

yosocialmediamanager said:

"My life must not end in this Awka o."

AnointedStar🌟 said:

"So proud of you 👏🎉👏🎉👏🎉.

"Continue to dream bigger."

Vania🦋 said:

"My smile grew so biggggggg🥰🥰🥰🥰congratulations mama."

BEAUTISH_NG said:

"Congratulations, beautiful! The sky is just the beginning for you!"

Mchorus said:

"And this dream started right in my office😅😂😂 I’m so proud of you darling."

Sinachi Cynthia said:

"Chai, I remember those days in Awka. God is indeed dear. Congratulations once more."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a nurse had expressed sadness over her N50k salary after spending millions in nursing school.

Nurse cries out over salary she heard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse who went for an interview at a hospital had cried out after hearing the monthly salary on offer.

The young nurse felt that the salary was inadequate, considering the cost of transporting herself to work, which she noted had become increasingly expensive. Her statement in part read:

"I went for an interview and they said they'll pay N50k. You see why I don't like bedside nursing. Tell me why I woke up this morning, took my bath, wore my shirt and went to a hospital to apply. I stayed there for like an hour and then I left. They called me back and I went to stay for about two hours again. The MD looked at my CV and asked if I had experience. I told him I have experience. He now told me that salary is N50k that he will pay me. Me..."

