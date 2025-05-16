A Nigerian lady who is a practising nurse has lamented that the salary she is receiving is too small

She said that after spending millions of naira to study nursing in school, she is now earning N50,000 after graduation

A lot of other nurses who were in her comment section agreed with her and also shared their own experiences

A Nigerian lady said the money she is being paid as a practising nurse is too small compared to what she spent in school.

According to the lady who shared her pains in a TikTok video, she is being paid pitances after she spent millions in school.

Umeh Ogochukwu said she is earning N50,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@umeholuchukwu.

Source: TikTok

In the video she posted, Umeh Oluchukwu said she is currently earning N50,000.

However, she said that when she was going to school, she spent millions of naira in fees and other things, only to earn a small amount after the stress.

Her words:

"Life so private....no one knew I spent millions in nursing school just to earn 50k."

Oluchukwu revealed that she works at a private hospital, and she urged them to do better.

She noted:

"Private hospitals should do better."

Other nurses who saw her post rushed to the comment section to agree with her and to share their own experiences.

The nurse lamented that her salary is N50,000 after spending much in school. Photo credit: TikTok/@umeholuchukwu.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as nurse laments earning poor salary

@Mr Nice Guy said:

"Just go to a university and get BNSC, you will earn higher."

@verashana said:

"At least you see I'm still jobless. Anytime I think about the pay, I develop tachycardia."

@Last__Daughter23 said:

"Yours is better. I have someone that’s earning 30k monthly."

@Dubemchris said:

"Can you imagine I am pushing for my daughter to study nursing in Uni. maybe i will have to change my mind."

@quinn_ekuarh said:

"50k for full staff nursing. You guys are trying sha."

@Nissy said:

"Aswear especially missionary schools."

@Nurse Hope said:

"What I will tell most nurses is never spite the days of little beginning. Most nurses earning well today too will tell you where they started from and you might not believe them."

@Sweetheart said:

"You guys are making us scared. Should I quit? It’s still early oo."

@Nenye_Talks said:

"Me self wey Dey collect 200k Dey complain."

@fredrickpalatore said:

"That's what the country is all about, and the 50k will be like the are giving you the world."

@GUYTIN said:

"Refuse nah. nobe una still go collect the work. if no qualified nurse gree work, they will be forced to behave like human begins."

@Increase Chisom said:

"That is less than my two hours money working in health care sector in Canada."

Nurse relocates from UK to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who was living in the UK decided it was time for her to move back to Nigeria and pick up a job.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said she moved to Abuja where she is going to be working at a hospital.

She disclosed that she is a qualified nurse but did not mention if she was working in the UK before deciding to return home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng