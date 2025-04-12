Many months after returning to Nigeria for a surgery, a Canada-based Nigerian lady has opened up about why she did so

In a documentary, she showed netizens what went down during her surgery trip to Nigeria, noting that her family were not so confident about her decision

While in Nigeria for her surgery, the Nigerian lady said she had the best care at the hospital from start to finish

A Nigerian lady, identified as Titilope, has recounted how and why she left Canada and had her surgery in Nigeria back in 2024.

Titlope admitted that she was very sceptical about her decision to have the surgery in Nigeria as her family had their fears about it, but she carried on nevertheless.

Reason for having surgery in Nigeria

On TikTok, Titilope documented her time in Nigeria for the surgery and stated that she chose Nigeria as she didn't want to remain on a waitlist in Canada while taking medications.

Abroad, one is placed on a waitlist when one meet the admissions requirements, but the hospital has already accepted the number of applicants it has room for.

Some words layered on her TikTok video explaining her decision read:

"Tb to when I choose going back to Nigeria for surgery than living in everyday medication and being on a one year waitlist for surgery in Canada.

"And yes, I was very sceptical about my decision as my family wasn't so confident, why "Nigeria".

"I'd rather go to Nigeria than relying on everyday medication and being on waitlist..."

Titilope added that she made her research about the Nigerian hospital where she chose to go under the knife, adding that they took care of her.

"...Besides, na the same Nigeria we all commot.

"Also, I made my proper research to make sure I was in the best of hands. I got the absolute best care from start to finish for a general hospital, tho I went private and what was paid was the same as the private hospital I consulted with.

"In all, I am thankful I had the opportunity to do all that.

"Thankful for life and good health. Thankful for family and friends."

She made people understand that the essence of her post was to raise awareness about the healthcare situation in Nigeria and Canada.

Watch her video below:

Canadian resident's decision sparks reactions

Ade🇨🇦🇳🇬 said:

"As someone who incurred a $22k bill from the hospital last year, I understand your decision."

MEETTHETWINS Creators🇨🇦 said:

"Thank you God for your faithfulness and protection. Thank you for life. May your healing be permanent. Amen."

Oyindamola Aina360 said:

"I totally agree it’s until we are faced with a different reality that is when we appreciate what we really have."

Kenny Peters🇳🇬🇨🇭🇱🇷🇨🇦 said:

"You took the best decision ooo..Medical system in Canada is worse . You will wait till the kingdom come. Appointment can be after 1year. All the best."

Uchenna said:

"🙏 Thanks be to God for a successful surgery. I am a testament that we have good doctors here. I had major ones here in Lagos."

bourbybamgs said:

"No one ever commented and appreciate the good job well done of medical professionals in a Nigeria bcos it’s not done in abroad. God is ur strength my sis and thanks for ur courage and faith u hv."

Adunolasplace said:

"Best decision ni yi oooo, emergency na 72hrs wait."

