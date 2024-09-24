A Nigerian man who has lived and worked in the United States for many years has returned home

The man said he worked as a medical doctor at the famous Johns Hopkins but now lives in Nigeria

According to him, he worked in the US for 25 years before deciding to make a return with his family

A Nigerian man said he used to live in the United States but he now lives in Nigeria.

He told his story on TikTok, indicating that he voluntarily returned to Nigeria in what is popularly called 'reverse japa', which means moving back to Nigeria after relocating abroad.

The medical doctor returned to Nigeria after 25 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@saltofdworld1 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to Dr Julius Oni, he has lived and worked in the United States for 25 years.

He said he worked at Johns Hopkins, where he took a leave of absence six weeks ago.

Dr Julius Oni, who is an associate professor of orthopaedic surgery said he returned to Nigeria out of conviction.

Why doctor returned to Nigeria after 25 years in USA

He said he is now offering health services to Nigerians since he believes that Nigerians also deserve quality health care.

Dr Oni said he returned to Nigeria with his wife and children after selling his car and his house.

He said:

"After 25 years in the U.S., I made the bold decision to return to Nigeria. A few weeks ago, I shared a video that went viral, announcing my move, and today, I’m excited to share an update for those who’ve joined the mission. Several weeks ago, I officially opened DOC Medical Nigeria! I successfully performed my first series of surgeries."

Reactions as Nigerian man returns from US

@Healthy Skincare Lagos said:

"It’s called JAPADA."

@DBS said:

"What do you expect, he has made his millions. He's not delusional. He said after 25 years. May we be able to come home after making our millions. No place like home ooooooo."

@Lekan Olaiya said:

"Person wey fit decide to return to the US at anytime. He can even be based in naija and be a globe trotter."

@Casty yo-yo said:

"Nigeria is not a bad country if you have enough money to invest, the reason why we are relocating is because we do not have enough funds to invest and cater for our families."

