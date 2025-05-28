A few hours before the kick-off of the UEFA Europa Conference League final, a Nigerian man has declared that he had dreamt about the match on Tuesday

The young man took to social media to share the scoreline of the match he had seen in his dream, and got people talking

The Conference League final will be played between English side Chelsea and Spanish team Real Betis at the Tarczynski Arena, Wrocław, Poland, on Wednesday, May 28

A Nigerian youth, identified as Prince Emmanuel Emeka Ezeka, has elicited mixed reactions on social media after sharing a dream he had concerning the outcome of the UEFA Europa Conference League final between Chelsea and Real Betis on Wednesday, May 28.

Enzo Maresca's Blues team defeated Djurgardens IF convincingly with a 5-1 on aggregate to book their spot in the final, while Manuel Pellegrini's Spanish side won Fiorentina 4-3 over two legs to enter their first European final.

A man says he had a dream about the Europa Conference League final. Photo Credit: Fran Santiago, Nigel French, Facebook/Prince Emma Emeka Ezeka

Source: Getty Images

Man's Europa Conference League final dream

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Emmanuel said he had the dream on Tuesday night. In the dream, he said that Chelsea lost the final to the Spanish club, losing by three goals to nil. He wrote:

"My dream last night.

"Chelsea lost the CONFERENCE LEAGUE FINAL to Real Betis .

"Real Betis 3-0 Chelsea."

His post sent social media users into a frenzy. Some people criticised his dream, while others hoped it would come true.

A man says he saw Chelsea losing to Real Betis in the Conference League final. Photo Credit: Fran Santiago, Facebook/Prince Emma Emeka Ezeka

Source: Getty Images

Man's Conference League final prediction elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the dream the man shared below:

Chibuike Evidence said:

"This one na dreamleague."

Oluomachi Okike said:

"Bad bell people everywhere."

Eden Orlando Jnr said:

"But you no dream as spurs beat Una Abi?"

Osondu Osai Emmanul said:

"Ok let watch and see ur dream."

Cliff Great said:

"Joseph d dreamer."

Israel Nwosu said:

"My brother come to think of it Betis are not the that strong although I support Man U but Chelsea will win Betis believe me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea and Real Betis fans had clashed with the police before the UEFA Europa Conference League final between both clubs.

Supercomputer predicts Europa Conference League final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer had predicted the outcome of the Europa Conference League final involving Chelsea and Real Betis on Wednesday, May 28.

Opta's Supercomputer gave Chelsea a 51.1% chance of winning in 90 minutes after 10,000 pre-game simulations, while the Spanish team was given a 25.4% chance, with 23.5% of the simulations going to extra time or possibly penalties. The Blues have a high hurdle to scale regardless as English teams have lost their last nine finals against Spanish teams in major European finals.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca spoke to the media shortly after the team landed in Wroclaw and claimed that his team are out to win the trophy at any cost. Chelsea look to win their first silverware since 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng