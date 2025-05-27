A Nigerian man said that when he was living in the USA with his wife, he took a loan which he has not repaid at all

However, he fell out with his wife and they got divorced, and now, he has returned to Nigeria while she is still there

When taking the loan, he used his house in the USA as collateral, and he said the burden is now on his ex-wife's head, who got the house during the divorce

A US returnee has shared how he took revenge on his ex-wife after their marriage collapsed and they headed for divorce.

According to the man, he and his wife were living together in USA until their marriage nosedived and the got separated.

But before then, the man said he had taken a loan using his house in the USA as collateral. It was in this house that they lived.

He said after their divorce, he decided to return to Nigeria, but he has not started repaying the loan he took.

According to the man, the burden is now on his ex-wife, noting that the repayment of the loan is starting next year.

He said the house would be repossessed by the bank as it was used as collateral. According to him, during the divorce process, his wife got the house as part of what was given to her.

The man said:

"I have a funny confession. My wife and I moved to the US in 2023. I collected a loan in the US using my house there as a collateral. She divorced me and she got the house. I had already moved the money to offshore trusts. The repayment of the loan starts this year. I'm not repaying the loan so that house will be seized and repossessed by the bank by August this year. She's going to be homeless and stranded. I'm back in Nigeria enjoying the money. Clap hand for Jesus."

The man told the story in an anonymous message he sent to X user @RitableP.

Reactions as man abandons ex-wife to pay loan

@tessychrix46 said:

"So your wife didn’t know you collected a loan and you used ur house as collateral? Like you guys don’t communicate or make plans together."

@frank_uriah said:

"During the process of divorce they didn't discover that the house was use for collateral, you credit scores, your liabilities? This story is not adding up at all."

@Abioladavid94 said:

"Before I get married I wil test my woman about my property, that am not including my property with the marriage that is if we divorce she wont brle getting any share of my property."

@EfizyShine said:

"When I see things like dis, really makes me question the essence of marriage. Husband and wife go de together, one go get bad mind against the other, waiting for a good day to strike, either with divorce or something else. Thank God say baba quickly apply him 99 intelligence."

