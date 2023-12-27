Global site navigation

"The Iyalaje of Mathematics": Nigerian Lady Bags MSc in Maths, Rocks Native Attire to Graduation
"The Iyalaje of Mathematics": Nigerian Lady Bags MSc in Maths, Rocks Native Attire to Graduation

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian lady has successfully completed her studies and bagged a masters degree in mathematics
  • On the day of her graduation, the lady rocked a beautiful native attire which made her stand out from other graduands
  • She said she is called the Iyalaje of mathematics and many Nigerians have praised her for achieving the feat

