"The Iyalaje of Mathematics": Nigerian Lady Bags MSc in Maths, Rocks Native Attire to Graduation
- A Nigerian lady has successfully completed her studies and bagged a masters degree in mathematics
- On the day of her graduation, the lady rocked a beautiful native attire which made her stand out from other graduands
- She said she is called the Iyalaje of mathematics and many Nigerians have praised her for achieving the feat
Source: Legit.ng
