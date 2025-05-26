The Nigerian lawyer who complained of her brother's performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) shared an update

The lady had said his brother scored 169 in the UTME, a performance that her family rejected even before JAMB admitted there was an error

Now, the lady has come online again to share her brother's performance in the resit examination, which was ordered by JAMB

A lawyer who had complained about her brother's performance in the 2025 UTME has shared a new update.

The lady had taken to X to complain that her brother's performance in the examination did not add up.

The lady had rejected the 169 that her brother scored in JAMB UTME. Photo credit: X/@timmieexx.

In her post, which was made after JAMB released the examination result, @timmieexx said her brother had a consistent record of excellent academic performance.

She noted that there was no way he would score 169 in the same examination in which he scored 278 the previous year.

She had said back then:

"Dear @JAMBHQ. My brother’s JAMB result just came out, and it’s not adding up. This is someone with a consistent record of academic excellence. We can't accept this result. Too much effort and sleepless nights went into preparation. This is so unfair. Please REVIEW IT!!!!!"

The examination body later discovered that a technical error had caused the failure of 379,000 candidates.

JAMB resit result comes out better

JAMB would later order a resit test, and her brother was one of those who took part in the exam.

Now, @timmieexx has shared an update, showing people how her brother performed in the second exam. According to the result she posted, her brother scored 298.

She said:

"Come and see o, come and see. Man proposes, but God did not dispose of this one. I was never in doubt."

A lot of people who saw the new result said the lawyer and her family were justified in rejecting the result, noting that they have been vindicated.

The boy scored 298 in the resit UTME. Photo credit: X/timmieexx.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shares her brother's UTME result

@gyalofgrace said:

"I’m so proud of you Timmy for speaking up. So so proud. Congratulations to your brother!"

@Igte8 said:

"And they insulted you for speaking up o. Now imagine how many other people that must have been silenced and insulted for something they actually did deserve. Congratulations to you and your brother."

@Victoriaakanmuu said:

"I was about to come and ask sef."

@Vickitrust1 said:

"Check this outtt. And someone here wanted me to accept that my brother scored 167."

@bo__lade said:

"I’ve been waiting for this."

@IBmakanakii said:

"A proud sister moment. Well done!"

@wabs2pFX said:

"Congratulations to him joor."

@hon_muller_ said:

"Congratulations. Woman fighter."

