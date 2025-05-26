A Nigerian businessman has rewarded a 16-year-old boy's talent with N5 million and a scholarship

The creative boy caught the businessman's attention after he built a beautiful filling station replica

A statement on the businessman's company page noted that such creativity deserved more than applause

Dr Gabriel Ogbechie, the CEO of Rainoil Limited, has given an SS1 student, Emmanuel Chinedu Nwali, N5 million and a scholarship up to university level for designing a miniature replica of his filling station.

This was disclosed on the company's verified Facebook page.

According to the page, the 16-year-old boy's creation caught their attention, and they had to locate him to reward his talent.

The page added that such creativity deserves opportunity, investment and a clear path forward and not just applause.

Pictures of the boy and the company's impressed CEO, along with the miniature filling station he created, were shared on the social media platform.

"A few days ago, we came across a striking mini Rainoil station designed by Emmanuel Chinedu Nwali, a 16-year-old SS1 student.

"We knew we had to find him — and we finally met him.

"Rainoil presented him with ₦5 million and, even more importantly, a full scholarship that will support his education through to university graduation.

"Creativity like this deserves more than applause — it deserves opportunity, investment, and a clear path forward.

"This is only the beginning for Chinedu," the company's statement in full read.

People hail businessman for gesture to boy

Oxford Inyang said:

"Weting give this guy the motivation to build this thing.

"Omoh people get talent oo.

"Congratulations to you big boy."

Gabriel Power said:

"Wow this is awesome! Congratulations dear may the good Lord continue to bless you and keep you in Jesus name 🙏.

"Up Rainoil Limited, more grace and blessings in Jesus mighty name 🙏."

Ify Nkenchor said:

"Wow this is so Amazing, Emmanuel may God continue to grant you more wisdom for divine creativity🙏 you will surely go far in life🙏 you live to fulfill your destiny on earth in Jesus name Amen."

Olu Mide said:

"These is purely humanity.......congratulations to the young innovative boy and to the management of the rainoil more prosperous."

Obiadada SO Obi said:

"Congratulations to Rain Oil, congratulations to the boy.

"I stopped buying fuel and diesel from your filling station a few years ago because the pump attendants will ask me to #100, #200 or #300 charge if I am buying 10k, 20k and 30k worth of products. Just because I will transfer the money with my phone."

Akpos Egbo said:

"I believe Gabriel ogbechie for his kind gesture because when I saw this post I know something good will come out of it thank you sir for recognizing this little boy."

Ifeyinwa Aniekwe said:

"This is great.

"Congratulations to him.

"And all thanks to Rain Oil for recognizing him."

