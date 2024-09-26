A Nigerian boy is so creative that what he has built is going viral and attracting comments on social media

The boy was able to build a prototype filling station that looked so beautiful that people praised him

When he was asked to operate the prototype filling station, he took one of the pumps and pumped liquid out

A Nigerian boy has received a lot of praise on social media because of his creativity.

The boy was able to build a prototype filling station that was able to pump liquid out.

The boy has been praised for his creativity. Photo credit: TikTok/@ugobabypretty.

Source: TikTok

The video of the boy's creative work was posted by @ugobabypretty, who praised how intelligent the kid is.

In the video, a lot of people gathered to view the boy's prototype filling station.

Many of the admirers marvelled at how beautiful the mini-filling station looked.

After the boy sampled the work, people asked if it would be able to pump liquid.

He took one of the pumps and operated it to show them how it works.

A lot of people who saw the video on TikTok said the boy would be a good building engineer if well trained.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy builds mini filling station

@hussmoney said:

"This boy get talent but we don’t have government to help am."

@Reward said:

"How much you dey sell bro?"

@user5260167722638 said:

"Congrats but who go help you go far?"

@Chinny love said:

"I saw dis guy dis afternoon for express Asaba."

@Prophet Timothy Michael said:

"Who said Igbo are not trying? Igbo is on top."

@debbycgold said:

"Omo see creativity. May God bless your talent."

@CHIOMA said:

"I saw this yesterday at Asaba."

@Faith Rume said:

"See innovative. This needs to go viral."

@Olori Abiye Agbaye said:

"Wonderful job keep it up. God will save and bless you and your family."

Another talented boy goes viral

Meanwhile, a video of a young Nigerian boy singing with a melodious voice captured the attention of many on social media.

In the trending clip, the boy sang a gospel song and played the piano, simultaneously harmonising with the song he was singing.

Social media users took turns praising the boy's voice and wishing him greater success in the music industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng