A Nigerian man has shared an interesting video showing the dishes that his mother prepared at home and sent to him

The woman also added snacks, garri and some other food items just to make sure that her son does not go hungry

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian mother's display of love and care for her grown-up son has melted the hearts of many on TikTok.

Her proud son posted a heartwarming video on TikTok that quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments from netizens.

Man shows off the food items his Nigerian mum packaged for him. Photo credit: @mrstamina19/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off food items from mum

The clip revealed a variety of traditional dishes and local snacks that she had carefully packaged and sent to her son.

In the video posted by @mrstamina19 on TikTok, the happy man captured the food items, which included banga soup, beans, groundnuts, garri, tapioca, pap, and bitterleaf.

The mother's thoughtful gesture was undeniably a way of ensuring her son's well-being, even from a distance.

Sharing a video of the package he received from his mother, the young man joked that whenever his mum misses him, she always sends food.

In his words:

"If my mum misses me, she will send me food. See now. She sent me cooked banga soup, beans, groundnuts a whole lot of it, garri, tapioka, pap, bitterleaf."

Mum sends banga soup, beans, groundnuts, other food items to her grown-up son. Photo credit: @mrstamina19/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man displays food items from mum

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Wicked said:

"My prince thanks the gods i met you here hunger be one kpai me."

@queeniyke wrote:

"Person way left home to feed home, still Dey get food from home!! your mama nah POWER herself."

@Happiness said:

"See wetin my mama mate dey do give her pikin my own run leave me go meet God miss her so much."

@JessieGlow wrote:

"I think Your Mama Is Spoiling u too much cus someone like u won't see the need to get married cus ur Mama is already doing it all for u."

@Hadassah said:

"And are you single no pay bride price, I go convince my village people say your mama nah good woman."

@bejide said:

"Abeg I dey outside ur gate na that soup I want no worry I carry swallow come."

@lizzy elizabeth said:

"How you won take marry like this when mumsy no go allow you miss woman."

@bigbaby02 said:

"Biko gimme mummy address lemme go stay for wkeend mummy dey spoil you we gat dey share the food together."

@bibi reacted:

"Just imagine after all this kind love one day your wife go say it’s either me or her."

@user991713428130 commented:

"Please tell your mom I'm an orphan, make una adopt me pleasesss. I no dey find trouble."

@nyemabynyerhovwo said:

"Ehhh are you sure I won’t Comman stay with you?? expecially for that owo and banga with correct starch then edible n kpokpo garri for dessert."

@KORGI said:

"Abeg that beans can i come for some please. I have been craving this since I lost mum please share some with me."

@Dreamlook CLOTHING IN BENIN commented:

"I just view ur page now is like ur mom no dey TikTok Bec he son na cook himself anyway I come beg the maggot and tapioca."

@Space_BOY reacted:

"Na because I no dey do TikTok if una see the we my mama dey take care of me ehh omo I’m grateful oh."

@CHOSEN ONE added:

"How lucky you are to have someone that truly cares for you. As I Dey it is only me who Cares if I eat or die nobody oh but me myself and I. Abeg send that garri mix for me oh."

Watch the video here:

Nigerian mum sends son delicious meal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man on Twitter, @omokehinde, shared his interesting encounter with his mother.

Omokehinde’s mother sent him a meal package and apology letter after offending him.

Source: Legit.ng