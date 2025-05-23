Man Reacts after Seeing Banga Soup, Beans and Other Food Items Mum Sent to Him, Video Melts Hearts
- A Nigerian man has shared an interesting video showing the dishes that his mother prepared at home and sent to him
- The woman also added snacks, garri and some other food items just to make sure that her son does not go hungry
- Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions
A Nigerian mother's display of love and care for her grown-up son has melted the hearts of many on TikTok.
Her proud son posted a heartwarming video on TikTok that quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments from netizens.
Man shows off food items from mum
The clip revealed a variety of traditional dishes and local snacks that she had carefully packaged and sent to her son.
In the video posted by @mrstamina19 on TikTok, the happy man captured the food items, which included banga soup, beans, groundnuts, garri, tapioca, pap, and bitterleaf.
The mother's thoughtful gesture was undeniably a way of ensuring her son's well-being, even from a distance.
Sharing a video of the package he received from his mother, the young man joked that whenever his mum misses him, she always sends food.
In his words:
"If my mum misses me, she will send me food. See now. She sent me cooked banga soup, beans, groundnuts a whole lot of it, garri, tapioka, pap, bitterleaf."
Reactions as man displays food items from mum
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.
@Wicked said:
"My prince thanks the gods i met you here hunger be one kpai me."
@queeniyke wrote:
"Person way left home to feed home, still Dey get food from home!! your mama nah POWER herself."
@Happiness said:
"See wetin my mama mate dey do give her pikin my own run leave me go meet God miss her so much."
@JessieGlow wrote:
"I think Your Mama Is Spoiling u too much cus someone like u won't see the need to get married cus ur Mama is already doing it all for u."
@Hadassah said:
"And are you single no pay bride price, I go convince my village people say your mama nah good woman."
@bejide said:
"Abeg I dey outside ur gate na that soup I want no worry I carry swallow come."
@lizzy elizabeth said:
"How you won take marry like this when mumsy no go allow you miss woman."
@bigbaby02 said:
"Biko gimme mummy address lemme go stay for wkeend mummy dey spoil you we gat dey share the food together."
@bibi reacted:
"Just imagine after all this kind love one day your wife go say it’s either me or her."
@user991713428130 commented:
"Please tell your mom I'm an orphan, make una adopt me pleasesss. I no dey find trouble."
@nyemabynyerhovwo said:
"Ehhh are you sure I won’t Comman stay with you?? expecially for that owo and banga with correct starch then edible n kpokpo garri for dessert."
@KORGI said:
"Abeg that beans can i come for some please. I have been craving this since I lost mum please share some with me."
@Dreamlook CLOTHING IN BENIN commented:
"I just view ur page now is like ur mom no dey TikTok Bec he son na cook himself anyway I come beg the maggot and tapioca."
@Space_BOY reacted:
"Na because I no dey do TikTok if una see the we my mama dey take care of me ehh omo I’m grateful oh."
@CHOSEN ONE added:
"How lucky you are to have someone that truly cares for you. As I Dey it is only me who Cares if I eat or die nobody oh but me myself and I. Abeg send that garri mix for me oh."
Watch the video here:
Nigerian mum sends son delicious meal
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man on Twitter, @omokehinde, shared his interesting encounter with his mother.
Omokehinde’s mother sent him a meal package and apology letter after offending him.
Source: Legit.ng
